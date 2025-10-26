Princess Rajwa takes structured dress for a spin – after raven hair transformation

Princess Rajwa isn't afraid to take on a Sunday royal engagement – as she proved when she stepped out with members of the Jordanian royal family on 26 October. The wife of Crown Prince Hussein was spotted alongside her father-in-law, King Abdullah, her mother-in-law, Queen Rania, and her sister-in-law, Princess Iman, at the opening of the Parliament's second ordinary session. The Saudi Arabian-born royal, 31, was seen donning a super structured shirt dress. The charcoal grey number featured a sharp collared neckline, utility pockets on the bodice, and a cinched waist thanks to a black, leather belt.

Though Rajwa's feet were shielded from view, we can only assume that she would have chosen a pair of skyscraper heels as per her usual style. She accessorised with a simple bracelet in silver to coordinate with the cool tone of her dress. The look came after the royal debuted a hair transformation on 26 September.

View post on Instagram Former architect Rajwa featured in a photo on social media posted by her husband, featuring his sisters Princess Iman, 29, and Princess Salma, 25, to mark their birthdays (which are one day apart on 27 and 26 September respectively), where her hair looked visibly darker. It was styled in crinkly waves with a centre part. However, for the parliament opening on Sunday, she opted for more classic curls.

Princess Rajwa's structured looks © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace The Prince and Princess of Wales with Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan at Windsor Castle Having kept up-to-date with royal outings for the last two years at HELLO!, I know that Princess Rajwa loves to indulge in a super structured outfit, ensuring she looks the most modern of royals at all times. Most recently, she showed off this side of her sartorial tastes while meeting with the Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle on 14 October during their tour of Europe.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Who are the Jordanian royal family?

Kate, who donned a beige Roland Mouret suit, had her stylish energy matched by the Jordanian royal who chose a black strapless corset top over a crisp white shirt, which was buttoned to the top. The corset top was part of the 'Barathea Wool All-in-one Jumpsuit in Black' by Alexander McQueen which paired perfectly with her boxy 'Le Teckel Clutch' by Alaia. © Shutterstock Rajwa rocked a mermaid ponytail as she met with William and Kate at Windsor The star of the show was her gorgeous heels. She added a red-hot pop of colour with her scarlet Gianvito Rossi heels in the 'Ascent 85' style. Adding to the elevated workwear aesthetic, Rajwa styled her brunette tresses in a mid-height ponytail with wavy lengths.