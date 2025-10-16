Princess Rajwa's never-before-seen updo highlights 'natural shine' of transformed raven locks

Princess Rajwa of Jordan is the epitome of a stylish royal, and a day out in London on 14 October was no different. Crown Prince Hussein and his wife, Rajwa, were seen at Southbank College as part of a series of meetings in London, which focused on promoting cooperation in the political, educational, and defence spheres between Jordan and the UK. The day out formed part of a longer trip to Europe for the royal couple, which kicked off with a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte in Paris on 8 October – and Princess Rajwa has rocked impeccably styled hair throughout.

The Saudi Arabian-born royal was seen with a new hairstyle, and we are totally on board. Her chocolate brown tresses, which she normally wears in loose curls, were styled into a half up look. The front sections were parted in the centre and swept back over her ears to frame her face. Small strands were also pulled out near her face to create a gentler look, while the lengths cascaded down her back in loose waves to give the hair movement.

View post on Instagram "Princess Rajwa of Jordan wore her hair in a softly gathered half-up style during her visit to the UK this week. The look was simple and refined, allowing the natural shine and health of her hair to take centre stage," award-winning hairstylist Suzie McGill, who has over 30 years of experience, tells us. "The style framed her face delicately, with a few soft tendrils left loose for a natural finish, highlighting the healthy shine and movement of her hair. It was a quietly polished look, perfectly in keeping with her graceful presence."

© Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan Princess Rajwa usually wears her hair down Princess Rajwa used her hairstyle – which oozed classic femininity – to soften a more structured outfit. The mother of Princess Iman, who was born in August 2024, chose the 'Samuel' jacket from Khaite, a fitted blazer with a stiff Mandarin collar and boxy shoulders. It was paired with the matching pinstripe 'Jacob' trousers and, for an extra modern touch, the 'Punk Buckle Black Leather Mules' by Alexander McQueen.

Princess Rajwa's European trip – in hair looks © Anadolu via Getty Images Princess Rajwa wore the front sections slicked behind the ear To meet the French President at his official residence, the Elysee Palace, Rajwa wore her hair down with a centre part, but the two front sections were slicked down, and the hair was teased at the root on the crown of her head for extra volume and a more sleek look overall.

© Shutterstock Rajwa rocked a mermaid ponytail as she met with William and Kate at Windsor Meanwhile, for her meeting with the Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle on 14 October, Rajwa switched it up and opted for a ponytail. Rather than a swishy look, the lengths were styled into neat mermaid curls, and a strand of hair was wrapped around the hairband so it looked extra polished.

Princess Rajwa's hair transformation View post on Instagram Her outing in Europe comes after she underwent a hair transformation back in Jordan. Having long-worn caramel highlights to give her hair dimension and tone, the princess embraced a deeper hue all over – perfect for autumn/winter. She debuted the new hair colour on 26 September when she featured in an Instagram post with her husband, as well as her two sisters-in-law, Princess Iman, 29, and Princess Salma, 25, to wish them both a happy birthday.

