Queen Mary is a fashion spectacle in cut-out pencil skirt – and glitter heels

Queen Mary stole the show on 1 November, as she joined fellow royals at the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza. In attendance alongside Queen Rania of Jordan, Prince Albert of Monaco, and King Felipe of Spain, the Australian-born Danish royal, 53, looked dazzling at the event, which was hosted by the Egyptian President and which brought together over 80 kings, princes, heads of state and government, and international leaders. For the occasion, she put a royal spin on the viral naked dress trend dominating the fashion world with a cut-out pencil skirt by Zimmermann.

The 'Natura' skirt featured a cinched waist and straight cut, which skimmed Mary's ankles. She paired it with the matching 'Natura' top, which also came in a pale mint hue and featured capped sleeves and a high neck. Spicing up her co-ord, King Frederik's wife accessorised to the max. She debuted the showstopping 'Love 100' mesh pumps by Jimmy Choo, which featured silver sparkles on the toe and heel.



© Michael Alesi / Palais princier Queen Mary wore a cut-out co-ord by Australian brand Zimmermann

© Michael Alesi / Palais princier Queen Mary's shoes featured glitter on the toes and heels

The killer silver heels paired perfectly with her diamond drop earrings by Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers. Her look was rounded off by the 'Petunia Crocodile-Embossed Leather Clutch in Light Blue' by LIN8. For her beauty look, the queen chose a classic blow-dry and a radiant makeup look featuring a pink lip. On the Lifestyle desk here at HELLO!, we're always keeping up-to-date with Queen Mary's latest looks. Keep scrolling to see what she's been wearing this season…

Queen Mary's autumn 2025 in looks

Classic knit and skirt combo © Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima King Frederik looked on as his wife Queen Mary held a gun during their visit at Adazi Gymnasium in Adazi On 29 October, Queen Mary was spotted during a visit to Adazi Gymnasium in Adazi during her and King Frederik's state visit to Latvia, focused on international military cooperation. She wore Max Mara's 'Bellico' skirt with a knitted berry-toned top, Gianvito Rossi riding boots, and a heavy Max Mara belt.

Classic ballgown © Getty Queen Mary and King Frederik attended a state banquet on their first day in Latvia Later that day, Queen Mary joined her husband at the State dinner hosted by Latvia's President Edgars Rinkevics at Riga Castle. She looked spellbinding in a crimson ballgown by Soeren Le Schmidt paired with the Edwardian Tiara and Earrings, which she is said to have purchased at auction in 2012.

Chic blazer © Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark arrive at the health center during a walk through Randers On 27 October, King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark were seen on a walkabout in Randers, Denmark. The star of the show was her 'Guelfo Prince of Wales Wool and Cotton Blazer' by Max Mara, styled with black trousers and heeled boots.