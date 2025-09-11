Queen Mary styles out Marilyn Monroe moment in cut-out dress

The ever-graceful Queen Mary of Denmark proved she is a pro at styling out a near-wardrobe malfunction on Wednesday as she joined her husband in disembarking the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to host a final crew dinner after a summer cruise. The Australian-born Danish royal, 53, was seen waving to fans as the wind caught her white dress. Styling out the modern Marilyn Monroe moment, the royal kept moving and managed to wave at the crowds all the same, a smile never leaving her face.

When it comes to the Marilyn Monroe dress in question, King Frederik's wife was a picture of elegance in the 'Berry' dress by Temperley. It featured a cut-out lace design with an A-line skirt, fitted bodice, elbow-length sleeves, and a tie at the neck. The semi-sheer number took a turn towards autumn in how Mary contrasted the white summer dress vibe with navy suede pumps (the Romy 100' style from Jimmy Choo – obsessed) and a silk cropped jacket by Prada in the same deep blue shade.

© Getty King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark disembarked from the Royal Ship Dannebrog at Nordre Toldbod The mother-of-four also carried a navy clutch by Quidam bags and tied the whole look together with a straw hat with a navy trim by Canopy Bay. She also added a number of other subtle accessories that quietly elevated the look. She slid the 'Anello Freshwater Pearl Bracelet' by Dulong onto one wrist and also pinned an apt anchor-shaped brooch to her designer jacket. Her hair was styled in a pristine blow-dry, while her makeup look was neutral in tone and featured a satin finish lip.

© Getty Queen Mary's look had a nautical accessory "Her choice of Temperley London’s ‘Berry’ lace dress, a cherished repeat from her wardrobe, underscores her commitment to sustainable dressing while proving that true style never fades," stylist Oriona Robb tells us. "The intricate cutwork and mid-length silhouette move beautifully, making the dress both delicate and commanding. Layered with Prada’s navy silk cropped jacket, the look gains structure and a subtle nod to nautical tailoring, making it perfectly in step with the maritime setting." But what else has Queen Mary been wearing this season?



© Getty Images Statement blouse Arriving at Ocean Kaj ahead of the baptising event of the electric tugboat Ingrid at Cruise Terminal 1 on 9 September, Queen Mary rocked the gorgeous 'Crush' printed blouse by Zimmermann from her daughter's wardrobe, offsetting the colourful tones with a black Skall Studio skirt.

© Getty Matching separates She also embraced colour and print during the Carlsberg Foundation's Research Awards at Glyptoteket on 3 September. Mary slipped into the 'Iris-print Wrap Blouse' by Etro from 2017 and the matching trousers, and we are taking notes.

© Getty Super suit Talking of co-ords, we couldn't get enough of Queen Mary's suit, a white number with black flowers by The Fold as she attended the Bharti Kher - Mythologies exhibition opening at Thorvaldsens Museum on 22 August.