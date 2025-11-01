Queen Mary is a 'breath of fresh air' in waist-cinching jumpsuit and it-girl Bottega bag

Queen Mary of Denmark is an indisputable icon of contemporary European royal style – she is the master of blending classical sophistication and a more modern edge, all the while being a champion of sustainable style, through her outfit recycling over the years. Whether it's everyday chic in a daytime outfit or true royal glamour in an evening gown, the 53-year-old nails it every single time, and as someone who writes about royal style every day, I find myself consistently impressed by her. Even so, her outfit for the concert marking the Danish Radio Symphony Orchestra's 100th anniversary on Thursday, 30 October might be my favourite from the season so far.

The Queen of Denmark opted for her lilac 'Leonida' jumpsuit from Italian house Max Mara, as identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram. Max Mara has become a staple of European royal style thanks to its reputation for high quality structured tailoring, consistent use of the most luxurious materials, and an understated but nevertheless modern take on feminine style. Altogether, it's abundantly clear why Queen Mary is such a fan of the brand.

Featuring a shimmering semi-sheer top half, a belted waist and a slight flare at the trousers, it's a striking balance between a classic soft colour and silhouette, and something a little more daring, embodying exactly the kind of forward-facing royal she aims to be through her style.

To accessorise, she brought out a knotted clutch in a pinkish purple silk material from Bottega Veneta, distinguished by the brand's distinctive signature weave, which has made its bags a hit with every stylish A-lister, from the likes of Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa to Jacob Elordi and Wicked star Michelle Yeoh.

Rounding it all off, she wore a pair of blush pink suede pumps from her go-to shoe brand, Gianvito Rossi – it's always nice to see Queen Mary rewear her pieces in a different way, pushing further the idea that sophisticated and diverse style can still be sustainable.

In the comment section, followers of the blog were equally enamoured with the Danish royal's ensemble. One wrote: "When someone says she's a breath of fresh air or never puts a foot wrong, I think, 'Here comes the fairy dust again!" But that's exactly who this lady is! She just lifts the mood and brightens the room, and she's a worker who rolls up her sleeves too."

Others praised the re-worn clothes, with another commenting: "She looks fantastic! Love seeing this jumpsuit again. It's been a while since she wore it. Perfect for the event," while a third added: "I like how Queen Mary re-wears her clothes but they have a refreshing vibe that sometimes I am surprised they are not new."