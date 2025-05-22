Queen Mary is a modern muse in her most surprising shoes of 2025

Her casual kicks matched her white linen shirt, which was tucked into an earthy-hued A-line skirt. Adding to the look was a waist-cinching tan leather belt and some simple gold jewellery. Her brunette locks were styled in loose waves and her makeup look featured her signature smokey eye.

© Det Danske Kongehus Queen Mary marked Biodiversity Day by sharing snaps from her trip to Brazil

"Today, on Biodiversity Day, I remember how I was blown away by how "smart" nature is, when half a year ago I visited the world's largest and most biodiverse savanna, the Cerrado, in Brazil," King Frederik's wife wrote, captioning a set of photos from her trip which included panoramic views of the forest.

"As a patron of the United Nations Environment Organization (UNEP), it was a great pleasure to experience how UNEP, local authorities, and other stakeholders are working to promote the conservation of biodiversity, sustainable use of natural resources and mitigating the effects of climate change - to benefit Cerrado and other ecosystems worldwide."