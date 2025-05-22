Queen Mary is a modern muse in her most surprising shoes of 2025

Gazing into the distance in the savanna of Cerrado in Brazil, Queen Mary marked Biodiversity Day with a new photo on Thursday.
The Australian-born Danish royal, 53, posed for a photo which saw her don her most laid-back footwear choice of the year thus far – a pair of chunky white trainers.
Her casual kicks matched her white linen shirt, which was tucked into an earthy-hued A-line skirt. Adding to the look was a waist-cinching tan leather belt and some simple gold jewellery. Her brunette locks were styled in loose waves and her makeup look featured her signature smokey eye.
"Today, on Biodiversity Day, I remember how I was blown away by how "smart" nature is, when half a year ago I visited the world's largest and most biodiverse savanna, the Cerrado, in Brazil," King Frederik's wife wrote, captioning a set of photos from her trip which included panoramic views of the forest.
"As a patron of the United Nations Environment Organization (UNEP), it was a great pleasure to experience how UNEP, local authorities, and other stakeholders are working to promote the conservation of biodiversity, sustainable use of natural resources and mitigating the effects of climate change - to benefit Cerrado and other ecosystems worldwide."
It is a rarity for Queen Mary to step out in trainers as court shoes are her go-to for both daytime and evening engagements, while outdoorsy outings often call for walking boots. In 2022, Mary made an exception to her style rule by donning a chunky-soled pair with reflective panels during a visit to the Royal Academy of Arts in The Hague, Netherlands.
An unexpected choice, Mary's trainers dressed down a coral suit and slim-fitting top.
Accessories fit for a queen
In fact, her usual suit styling was put on full display earlier this month when she paid the Royal Danish Academy of Music in Frederiksberg, Denmark, a visit. A vision in Max Mara, the royal mother of four teamed the Italian high fashion label's 'Cariddi' belted vest with their matching trousers and pale pink 'Whitney' bag.
The pop of pastel elevated her look and coordinated perfectly with her Max Mara 'Micio' linen blazer and Gianvito Rossi '105 Pink Python Leather Pumps'.
Glamorous gown
In stark contrast to her casual trainers, Queen Mary stepped out for her most glamorous occasion of 2025 – Princess Isabella's 18th birthday at the Royal Theatre's Old Stage in Copenhagen.
The queen was the picture of regal elegance in a two-piece gown with a black satin bodice and shimmering silver skirt. Also in attendance were King Frederik, as well as their children Crown Prince Christian, 19, twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, both 14, as well as the birthday girl, who stunned in a navy Jesper Høvring ball gown.
