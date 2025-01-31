Queen Mary drips in rarely-seen medals as she rocks cinched gown

Queen Mary of Denmark looked majestic on Thursday evening as she posed alongside King Frederik and Queen Margrethe as they hosted a dinner for officers of the admiral and commander's rank from the Royal Danish Navy.

The Australian-born royal, 52, was seen wearing a cinched black floor-length gown under a cropped boxy military jacket with golden epaulets and an unexpected addition – a whole host of rarely-seen military medals.

© Kongehuset King Frederik and his wife held a Taffel hall in Frederik VIII's Palace. Honour dinners of this nature are held annually in turns between the Army, Navy as well as the Defense, Air Force, and the Emergency Management Board.



© Kongehuset The queen's brunette locks were swept off her face in a half updo and her makeup was simple yet elegant with focus placed on the eyes.



© Getty Queen Mary's military moment Mary rarely dons her medals though they are a symbol of her dedication to the armed forces since 2008. The royal began her military career as a private in the Home Guard four years after her royal wedding before being promoted twice a year later to sergeant and later, lieutenant.

© Getty From there, the queen flew up the ranks making first lieutenant by 2015, captain by 2019, and honorary major by 2023. She has taken part in a number of exercises under the auspices of the Home Guard through the Army, Navy, and Air Home Guard.



© Getty Her military training included learning first aid, the use of a weapon, assisting the police in search and rescue operations, and sleeping outdoors in a bivouac.



© Getty Queen Mary's recent look The royal showed her willingness to swap elegant evening gowns for something a little more practical the following day as she visited the Danish Nature Foundation in Lerbjerg Forest to see one of the it's many restored bogs and streams.



© Getty The mother of four was unrecognisable in khaki cargos, anorak, and gloves. A woolen purple hat protected her hair and she rounded off the look with flat brown boots.



© Getty The outing comes just days after she flew to Poland with King Frederik to join royals from across Europe in paying their respects to victims of the Holocaust on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau by the Red Army.



