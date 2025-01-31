Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary drips in rarely-seen medals as she rocks cinched gown
queen mary in white waving© Getty

King Frederik and his wife hosted a Royal Naval dinner

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary of Denmark looked majestic on Thursday evening as she posed alongside King Frederik and Queen Margrethe as they hosted a dinner for officers of the admiral and commander's rank from the Royal Danish Navy.

The Australian-born royal, 52, was seen wearing a cinched black floor-length gown under a cropped boxy military jacket with golden epaulets and an unexpected addition – a whole host of rarely-seen military medals. 

mary, frederik, and margrethe with naval officers in dress uniform© Kongehuset

King Frederik and his wife held a Taffel hall in Frederik VIII's Palace. Honour dinners of this nature are held annually in turns between the Army, Navy as well as the Defense, Air Force, and the Emergency Management Board.

Table set for Danish Royal Naval dinner© Kongehuset

The queen's brunette locks were swept off her face in a half updo and her makeup was simple yet elegant with focus placed on the eyes.

HRH Crown Princess Mary side on in military uniform© Getty

Queen Mary's military moment

Mary rarely dons her medals though they are a symbol of her dedication to the armed forces since 2008. The royal began her military career as a private in the Home Guard four years after her royal wedding before being promoted twice a year later to sergeant and later, lieutenant.

Crown Prince Frederik & Crown Princess Mary in khaki army uniform© Getty

From there, the queen flew up the ranks making first lieutenant by 2015, captain by 2019, and honorary major by 2023. She has taken part in a number of exercises under the auspices of the Home Guard through the Army, Navy, and Air Home Guard.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark in uniform being appointed captain of the Danish Home Guard © Getty

Her military training included learning first aid, the use of a weapon, assisting the police in search and rescue operations, and sleeping outdoors in a bivouac.  

Queen Mary in khaki cargos and anorak© Getty

Queen Mary's recent look

The royal showed her willingness to swap elegant evening gowns for something a little more practical the following day as she visited the Danish Nature Foundation in Lerbjerg Forest to see one of the it's many restored bogs and streams.

Queen Mary in forest © Getty

The mother of four was unrecognisable in khaki cargos, anorak, and gloves. A woolen purple hat protected her hair and she rounded off the look with flat brown boots.

King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary putting tealight on table© Getty

The outing comes just days after she flew to Poland with King Frederik to join royals from across Europe in paying their respects to victims of the Holocaust on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau by the Red Army.

King Philippe, Queen Mathilde, King Charles, King Frederik and Queen Mary at Auschwitz commemorations© Alamy Stock Photo

Alongside the Danish royal couple wearing black were King Charles, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, and King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.

