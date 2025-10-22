Princess Anne brushes off controversy in cropped jacket that hasn't left her wardrobe in 3 years

News of the British royal family continues to be dominated by questions around the public future of Prince Andrew after he relinquished his titles on 17 October after a line of scandals linking him to the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, emerged, including an unearthed email from 2011 which saw King Charles' brother allegedly tell Epstein: "I'm just as concerned for you! Don't worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise, keep in close touch and we'll play some more soon!!!!"
However, Prince Andrew's sister, Princess Anne, has kept focused on her royal duties as she stepped out on 21 October for a two-engagement day. The 75-year-old daughter of the late Queen and Prince Philip first visited Derby to mark the 70th anniversary of the Leylands Estate, a 10-acre gated community for retired retail workers, which was opened by her late mother in 1955. She then travelled to London to pay the new New Scotland Yard Crime Museum a visit.
She was seen wearing a cropped red jacket, which hasn't left her wardrobe since 2022, when, in her capacity as the president of the City and Guilds of London Institute, Anne presented 46 UK organisations with their Princess Royal Training Awards during a ceremony at Banqueting House in London.
On this occasion, she paired the jacket, which featured a round neckline, boxy shoulders, and buttons down the front, with a burgundy skirt and leather gloves. However, on her more recent outing, Anne was seen entering New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the Metropolitan police service, having teamed the jacket with black trousers and block-heel shoes. As a fashion writer who has covered royal style for two years at HELLO!, I know that this is not the first occasion Anne has worn red in winter – keep scrolling to see proof…
Princess Anne in red
At the races
In March 2025, the royal attended day three of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, where she opted for a bold scarlet moment in a longline coat teamed with a black faux fur hat, tasselled boots, and a printed scarf.
At Westminster Abbey
In March 2024, Anne opted for a more-is-more red moment in a red coat dress and a matching scarf covered in embroidered flowers and birds. She wore it to the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, an annual service held to celebrate the peoples and cultures of those living in the Commonwealth.
You may also like
In Scotland
In September 2023, Anne took her love of red to Scotland as she attended The Braemar Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park alongside her brother, the King. She teamed her ruby red button-up coat with a matching hat at the annual Scottish Highland Games event.
At Christmas
She wore red at the most classically appropriate time of year in 2014 – at Christmas. Spotted alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, Anne opted for an asymmetrical coat with black leather piping as she attended the annual Christmas Day service at Sandringham, the royal estate in Norfolk.