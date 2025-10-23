Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne is autumn's unexpected style icon in pencil skirt – and leather knee-high boots
King Charles' sister stepped out on Wednesday to visit the Save the Children shop in Whitby – and donned an array of autumn style essentials

Princess Anne in long teal coat and boots© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The cold autumn weather isn't slowing Princess Anne down as the royal stepped out for a solo outing on 22 October – and ticked off two engagements in one day. The sister of King Charles was seen visiting the British Racing School and Newmarket Pony Academy in Suffolk, and also dropped in at a Save the Children shop in Whitby in Yorkshire. The day out saw Princess Anne meet people working in areas that she is passionate about. As a skilled equestrian of over 50 years, who competed in the 1976 Olympics, Princess Anne takes after her late mother, The Queen, with her love of horses. Meanwhile, she has been a patron of Save the Children, the charity that provides humanitarian aid and advocates for children's rights all around the world, since 2017, and before that, she was the president from 1970.

For the occasion, Princess Anne rocked a deep red wine-hued pencil skirt, which fell just below the knee, and teamed it with statement outerwear. Her coat featured a high neckline and was khaki in hue with a red checked design. Underneath, she added a turtleneck sweater. The autumnal ensemble was accessorised to perfection with knee-high black leather boots and a pair of coordinating gloves. As for her hair and makeup, the mother of Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall opted for her signature bouffant hairstyle and her favourite vibrant pink lip. 

"Princess Anne continues to prove that true style transcends trends. Her latest ensemble is a masterclass in understated British elegance and it's practical, polished, and deeply authentic," Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience, tells us of Anne's latest look. "The deep claret skirt injects a refined pop of colour, offering warmth against the neutral tweed and giving the outfit a feminine lift without losing its practicality. Paired with sleek black knee-high boots, Anne strikes the perfect balance between function and form, which is ideal for public engagements that demand both comfort and poise."

Princess Anne's knee-high boot collection

Having reported on Princess Anne's fashion for two years on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I know that this isn't the first time knee-high boots have featured in the royal's wardrobe throughout the colder months. Keep scrolling to see her previous looks that give the same chic energy…

March 2025

Princess Anne in red coat talking to her lady-in-waiting Dolly Maude© Getty
Princess Anne, Princess Royal, accompanied by her lady-in-waiting Dolly Maude, attended day three of the Cheltenham Festival in March

When the princess attended St Patrick's Thursday of the Cheltenham Festival equestrian event, she looked pristine in a longline red coat teamed with suede boots and a matching faux fur hat.

March 2024

Princess Anne with Andrew Parker Bowles at The Cheltenham Festival© Shutterstock
Princess Anne rocked knee-high boots

While catching up with Queen Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles on Style Wednesday of the Cheltenham Festival she opted for tan tasselled boots to elevate her houndstooth coat to the next level.

December 2021

Princess Anne in knee-high boots and seafoam green coat© Getty
Princess Anne was seen in knee-high boots during The Sovereign's Parade

In 2021, Princess Anne represented Her Late Majesty as the Reviewing Officer during The Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, England. For the occasion, she donned a seafoam blue wool coat with her favourite black suede boots and matching gloves. 

December 2014

Princess Anne in black knee-high boots and emerald green cape© Getty
Princess Anne donned knee-high boots soon after Christmas Day

Princess Anne has been rocking knee-high boots for over 10 years, including to the 2014 Sunday service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the royal estate at Sandringham in Norfolk. Anne opted for faux-fur-adorned wedged boots to jazz up her emerald cape and dress with black trim.

