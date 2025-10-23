Princess Anne is autumn's unexpected style icon in pencil skirt – and leather knee-high boots

The cold autumn weather isn't slowing Princess Anne down as the royal stepped out for a solo outing on 22 October – and ticked off two engagements in one day. The sister of King Charles was seen visiting the British Racing School and Newmarket Pony Academy in Suffolk, and also dropped in at a Save the Children shop in Whitby in Yorkshire. The day out saw Princess Anne meet people working in areas that she is passionate about. As a skilled equestrian of over 50 years, who competed in the 1976 Olympics, Princess Anne takes after her late mother, The Queen, with her love of horses. Meanwhile, she has been a patron of Save the Children, the charity that provides humanitarian aid and advocates for children's rights all around the world, since 2017, and before that, she was the president from 1970.

For the occasion, Princess Anne rocked a deep red wine-hued pencil skirt, which fell just below the knee, and teamed it with statement outerwear. Her coat featured a high neckline and was khaki in hue with a red checked design. Underneath, she added a turtleneck sweater. The autumnal ensemble was accessorised to perfection with knee-high black leather boots and a pair of coordinating gloves. As for her hair and makeup, the mother of Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall opted for her signature bouffant hairstyle and her favourite vibrant pink lip.

"Princess Anne continues to prove that true style transcends trends. Her latest ensemble is a masterclass in understated British elegance and it's practical, polished, and deeply authentic," Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience, tells us of Anne's latest look. "The deep claret skirt injects a refined pop of colour, offering warmth against the neutral tweed and giving the outfit a feminine lift without losing its practicality. Paired with sleek black knee-high boots, Anne strikes the perfect balance between function and form, which is ideal for public engagements that demand both comfort and poise."

Princess Anne's knee-high boot collection

Having reported on Princess Anne's fashion for two years on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I know that this isn't the first time knee-high boots have featured in the royal's wardrobe throughout the colder months. Keep scrolling to see her previous looks that give the same chic energy…

March 2025 © Getty Princess Anne, Princess Royal, accompanied by her lady-in-waiting Dolly Maude, attended day three of the Cheltenham Festival in March When the princess attended St Patrick's Thursday of the Cheltenham Festival equestrian event, she looked pristine in a longline red coat teamed with suede boots and a matching faux fur hat.

March 2024 © Shutterstock Princess Anne rocked knee-high boots While catching up with Queen Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles on Style Wednesday of the Cheltenham Festival she opted for tan tasselled boots to elevate her houndstooth coat to the next level.

December 2021 © Getty Princess Anne was seen in knee-high boots during The Sovereign's Parade In 2021, Princess Anne represented Her Late Majesty as the Reviewing Officer during The Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, England. For the occasion, she donned a seafoam blue wool coat with her favourite black suede boots and matching gloves.