Queen Rania just wore the 'sleek' bridal version of Princess Kate's 4-inch heels

Queen Rania of Jordan is one of the most glamorous modern royal ladies, known for her endless wardrobe of the most luxurious pieces from designers of all kinds, whether that's for her more casual looks or her most elegant occasionwear pieces.

One part of her wardrobe that's sometimes, entirely wrongfully, overlooked is her collection of shoes. For an engagement on Monday, 17 November, she wore the most gorgeous heels, which might look quite familiar to the most eagle-eyed royal style watchers.

As a writer on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I write about contemporary royal style every day and frequently cover Queen Rania's outfits, and I'm certain that these shoes might be one of the most stunning pairs she's worn all year.

On Monday, the Jordanian royal hosted more than 100 women who are active in social, cultural and educational work in Al Mafraq for lunch in the historic rural area of Umm Al-Jimal.

For the occasion, it was vital for the Queen to look both elevated and approachable, capturing a regal elegance while also appearing welcoming enough to the people. The 55-year-old opted for a full cream ensemble, with a shirt, maxi skirt and abaya, a long, loose-fitting garment worn by some women in the Muslim world as a symbol of modesty, tradition and cultural identity.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Queen Rania and King Abdullah's family

Queen Rania's 4-inch heels

As identified by royal style blogger @raniarajwastyle on Instagram, she opted for the 'Lorenzo 105' patent leather pumps from Jennifer Chamandi in the most luminous white colour, with the strap of the shoe threaded through the brand's signature 'eye of the needle' heel, one of their most distinctive design choices.

© David M. Benett The Princess of Wales wore the red version of Queen Rania's shoes in 2023 for Royal Ascot

The Princess of Wales has worn the exact same pair on multiple occasions, in two different colours. She wore the black suede pair for a visit to the 'Alice in Wonderland' exhibition at the V&A museum in 2021, and a red suede pair to Royal Ascot in 2023.

Queen Rania's outfit

Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, commented on Queen Rania's ensemble, calling it a "beautiful study in tonal dressing with a modern, sculptural edge.

"The flowing cream ensemble, anchored by a softly structured abaya and cinched waist," she continued, "creates an elegant column silhouette, elevated by the gentle movement of the skirt."

On the shoes specifically, she added: "The clean lines are complemented perfectly by her chalk-white pumps, whose sleek pointed toe and refined strap add a touch of contemporary sharpness." When it comes to shoes, it seems that the Princess of Wales and Queen of Jordan are united by their good taste!