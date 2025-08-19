Queen Rania makes 'quietly showstopping' return to royal duties after 2-month absence

Queen Rania of Jordan's absence from the public eye has been deeply felt by eagle-eyed royal style watchers like myself, as the ever-so-stylish royal never fails to bring out the classiest, most chic outfits for any occasion.

However, the Jordanian royal has re-emerged for the first time since her appearance at the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice at the end of June.

During a visit to Al-Salt, a town in Jordan, on Monday, the wife of King Abdullah II stepped out in the most gorgeous outfit, and we can't help but be over-the-moon about her comeback.

Royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram identified the pieces of her ensemble, and I think there's no better way to make a comeback than with a completely brand new wardrobe.

Queen Rania opted for a white blouse with ballooned sleeves from Chloe, which she paired with the most beautiful patterned skirt from Italian brand Emporio Sirenuse.

Her stunning 'Camille' skirt is designed with what the brand describes as "backgammon embroidery", resembling the triangular patterns of the classic game's board, with touches of goldish-brown and white to break up the bold lemon colour of the rest of the piece.

Queen Rania's beautiful accessories

To accessorise, the 54-year-old opted for a brand new satchel in a tan brown leather from Scotria, a pair of light butter yellow pumps from Prada with a chunky heel and a pair of thick dark brown sunglasses from Oliver Peoples' collaboration with Khaite.

Jewellery-wise, Queen Rania kept it subtle and simple, with a pair of small gold hoops and a gold and diamond bangle that coordinated beautifully with the belt on her skirt.

Queen Rania made a wonderful return to the public eye

Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor is a big fan of the look, commenting: "I really love this beautiful outfit that Queen Rania has worn. It sends a great message to people who follow her royal career.

"She is back in the public eye with an outfit that is quietly showstopping, in that it features a bold yellow, which many would describe as a positive colour."

© Shutterstock Queen Rania also wore a glowing yellow Oscar de la Renta dress in January this year

Elaborating on the connotations of yellow, she highlighted the "brightness of the shade" as a reason, but asserts that "at the same time, it's still a very classic look".

Laura continued: "I love how she's teamed such a vibrant skirt with a beautiful tailored white shirt. This get-up really does command attention, but it is still very mindful of her working position."

She concludes: "It's a great ensemble that any of us could wear to the office if we wanted to make an impact and still look fashionable, but at the same time be respectful of our surroundings."