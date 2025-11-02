Queen Rania gives Dolce & Gabbana gown a modern twist with altered hemline

Queen Rania is nothing shy of a fashion maven, but on 1 November, she proved her stylish strength knows no bounds as she stepped out in Egypt. The wife of King Abdullah of Jordan, 55, was seen at the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, an archeological museum in Giza, alongside her 25-year-old daughter Princess Salma, as well as royals from around Europe, including Queen Mary of Denmark and Prince Albert of Monaco.

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania attended the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum

The royal, who is also a mother to 31-year-old Crown Prince Hussein, 29-year-old Princess Iman, and 20-year-old Prince Hashem, with the Jordanian monarch, made an epic alteration to a Dolce and Gabbana gown, giving it a modern edge. Rania donned the Italian luxury label's 'Organzine Midi Dress with Draping in Red' but cut off the full-length skirt so it skimmed her shins for a more playful look.

© Royal Hashemite Court Rania wowed in a red Dolce & Gabbana look

She did, however, keep the original gown's long sleeves and round neckline, as well as the ruching down the back. The designer crimson dress was paired with a selection of high-end accessories. The queen opted for Bottega Veneta's 'Knot Intrecciato White Leather Clutch', which retails for a staggering £3,100, as well as the 'Hot Chick 100 White Patent Pumps' by Christian Louboutin, which added £695 to her look.

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania attended with her daughter Princess Salma

As for her hair, the Kuwaiti-born royal wore her brunette locks in loose waves with a centre parting and elevated her look with a radiant makeup look featuring a glossy lip in a warm, rosy hue and shimmery gold eyeshadow. Princess Salma matched her mother's stylish energy in a black bodycon dress with capped sleeves and a high neck by Alaia with gold Jennifer Chamandi heels, and a clutch by Fendi.

"Grateful to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Mrs. Entissar El Sisi for welcoming me and Salma at yesterday’s opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum - A magnificent tribute to Egypt's rich ancient history!," the queen penned on social media afterward. Having reported on the stylish looks of the Jordanian royal family for over two years on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I know this isn't the first time Queen Rania has rocked a ravishing red look. Keep scrolling to see my top picks...

Queen Rania in red

Workwear chic View post on Instagram In November 2024, Rania attended the opening of the 20th Parliament's first ordinary session. At the event, which saw her husband open parliament with his Speech from the Throne, Rania opted for a tiered crimson skirt teamed with a tie-neck blouse in the same fiery hue.

Red accents © Getty Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan attends the Ein Herz Fuer Kinder Gala 2016 In December 2016, Rania attended the Ein Herz Fuer Kinder Gala 2016 in Berlin, Germany. The Ein Herz Fuer Kinder Gala is an annual German TV event raising funds for children in need. Her Valentino evening gown was black with accents of red beading for a more elevated look.

In the UK © Shutterstock Queen Rania of Jordan arrives for the Cadets graduation ceremony at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst In August 2017, Queen Rania travelled to the UK and attended the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, England. The parade takes place in the Old College Square at Sandhurst's Royal Military Academy at the end of each term and marks the passing out of Officer Cadets who have completed the commissioning course. She wore a scarlet coat dress over a white dress with coordinating ruby slippers – divine!