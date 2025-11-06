Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Rania just wore the most 'daring' barrel trousers we've ever seen
Queen Rania of Jordan looked absolutely incredible at the One Young World summit in Munich on Monday, 3 November, in a Dior look

MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 03: Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan speaks on stage during the One Young World opening ceremony at Olympiapark on November 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Leonhard Simon/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Rania of Jordan is one of the most stylish women across Europe and Asia, and has become a beacon of inspiration for luxury royal style over the years. Whether it's business chic taken to the next level, a casual outfit with edge, or a gorgeous occasion dress, the 55-year-old brings out the best outfit every time. For the One Young World summit in Munich, an event on Monday, 3 November where she needed to nail the perfect middle ground between approachability and professionalism, Queen Rania looked resplendent.

As identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram, she wore a two-piece from Alaïa, including a knitted top and wide-leg trousers with a colour gradient for a more modern take on monochrome, while also serving as a formal but functional outfit for the occasion. The Queen of Jordan frequently steps out in Alaïa, a house that is distinctively known for timeless, flattering and luxurious designs. 

queen rania walking down corridor in mint green look© Royal Hashemite Court
Queen Rania was spotted in green at the One Young World Summit in Munich

Though this is just one of many two-pieces in her extensive designer wardrobe, it's by far one of my favourites, as someone who writes about royal style and luxury fashion every day, striking a perfect balance between understated modernity in its silhouette and a slight edge with the colour gradient.

Over the top, she layered an asymmetrical jacket from J.W. Anderson, the London-based brand founded by Jonathan Anderson, who is currently the first person to serve as the sole creative director of Dior. After a groundbreaking tenure at Loewe, he skyrocketed to mainstream fame and has become a powerhouse of the modern luxury fashion industry. 

The designer is known for a fashion-forward, unconventional and innovative approach to silhouettes, which Queen Rania's jacket perfectly represents. Opting for a piece like this proves that she's willing to be a little experimental, but also has her finger on the pulse of the contemporary fashion conversation.

To round off her ensemble, she opted for a pair of heeled pumps that matched the lighter hue or her top and trousers, and some gold Dior jewellery for a subtle shine to let the darker colour of the trousers truly pop out. 

Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, is also a huge fan of the look. She commented: "I adore this pastel look that Rania is embracing here - the mint-toned shade really compliments her skin tone and the ombre detail on her barrel jeans is both modern and directional - pretty daring for a royal!'

For an event about championing youth and forward-thinkers, it seems perfectly fitting for the Queen of Jordan to choose an outfit that symbolises a willingness to go left-field: the tailored trousers and knit top, paired with the asymmetrical jacket and unique colour styling, is a brilliant way to find that middle ground between classically casual but professional style and something a little edgier. 

