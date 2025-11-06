Queen Rania just wore the most 'daring' barrel trousers we've ever seen

Queen Rania of Jordan is one of the most stylish women across Europe and Asia, and has become a beacon of inspiration for luxury royal style over the years. Whether it's business chic taken to the next level, a casual outfit with edge, or a gorgeous occasion dress, the 55-year-old brings out the best outfit every time. For the One Young World summit in Munich, an event on Monday, 3 November where she needed to nail the perfect middle ground between approachability and professionalism, Queen Rania looked resplendent.

As identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram, she wore a two-piece from Alaïa, including a knitted top and wide-leg trousers with a colour gradient for a more modern take on monochrome, while also serving as a formal but functional outfit for the occasion. The Queen of Jordan frequently steps out in Alaïa, a house that is distinctively known for timeless, flattering and luxurious designs.

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania was spotted in green at the One Young World Summit in Munich

Though this is just one of many two-pieces in her extensive designer wardrobe, it's by far one of my favourites, as someone who writes about royal style and luxury fashion every day, striking a perfect balance between understated modernity in its silhouette and a slight edge with the colour gradient.

Over the top, she layered an asymmetrical jacket from J.W. Anderson, the London-based brand founded by Jonathan Anderson, who is currently the first person to serve as the sole creative director of Dior. After a groundbreaking tenure at Loewe, he skyrocketed to mainstream fame and has become a powerhouse of the modern luxury fashion industry.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Queen Rania and King Abdullah’s family

The designer is known for a fashion-forward, unconventional and innovative approach to silhouettes, which Queen Rania's jacket perfectly represents. Opting for a piece like this proves that she's willing to be a little experimental, but also has her finger on the pulse of the contemporary fashion conversation.

To round off her ensemble, she opted for a pair of heeled pumps that matched the lighter hue or her top and trousers, and some gold Dior jewellery for a subtle shine to let the darker colour of the trousers truly pop out.

Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, is also a huge fan of the look. She commented: "I adore this pastel look that Rania is embracing here - the mint-toned shade really compliments her skin tone and the ombre detail on her barrel jeans is both modern and directional - pretty daring for a royal!'

For an event about championing youth and forward-thinkers, it seems perfectly fitting for the Queen of Jordan to choose an outfit that symbolises a willingness to go left-field: the tailored trousers and knit top, paired with the asymmetrical jacket and unique colour styling, is a brilliant way to find that middle ground between classically casual but professional style and something a little edgier.