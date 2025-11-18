Princess Kate shows royal way to wear a ruffle bust – even at work

The Princess of Wales is never afraid to take fashion risks, and her most recent outing proved just that as she put her own twist on a classic workwear ensemble. Prince William's wife, 43, was spotted on 18 November as she made an appearance at The Future Workforce Summit, hosted by The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, at Salesforce Tower in London.

The summit saw over 80 business leaders, convened by the princess to form the Royal Foundation Business Taskforce, gather to hear from experts in leadership, human development, and early childhood, as part of Kate's work to inspire a healthier, happier approach to early childhood.

© Getty Images The future Queen took to the stage wearing a white pussy bow blouse and grey suit jacket

This year's summit focused on how businesses investing in the early years can play an important role in the next generation, developing the skills needed for the future workforce to thrive. For the occasion, Kate opted for a timeless dove grey suit but added a playful twist with a ruffle bust shirt, the 'Cascade Ruffle Blouse' from Knatchbull (the Savile Row tailor formerly known as The Deck London).

© Getty Images Kate looked lovely, wearing a grey suit

The choice of Knatchbull is significant as it is the first all-female tailor on Savile Row, so wearing this brand to a work summit feels like a subtle nod to women breaking into male-dominated spaces.

It jazzed up the suit, which featured wide-leg trousers and lengthened the appearance of her frame, and the matching single-breasted blazer – a look for the consummate professional.

© Getty Images Kate wore her hair in loose curls

Tying the look together, Kate added a pair of stiletto heels and wore a pair of drop earrings. Meanwhile, her glossy brunette locks were styled in bouncy, brushed-out waves, and her makeup look featured warm brown eyes, contoured cheeks, and a satin pink lip.

A royal re-wear

Having reported on Kate's fashion for over two years as HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, I know that this isn't the first time the royal has donned the ruffle bust blouse to a public engagement. In September 2025, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis headed to Brighton to attend the Women's Rugby World Cup match between England and Australia at Falmer Stadium.

© Getty Images Kate wore the blouse to a Women's Rugby World Cup match in September

On this occasion, the princess paired the ruffled shirt with a black Alexander McQueen blazer, Roland Mouret trousers, and the '18-carat Pink Yellow White Gold Small Trinity Earrings' by Cartier, worth £3,200.

Princess Kate's grey workwear

The princess always manages to make grey workwear look chic and elevated. In fact, it's a colour that fashion stylist Constance Richardson previously explained makes Kate look sophisticated and approachable. "It's a colour that's often underestimated, but in fashion psychology it represents balance and authority," she told us. "By wearing a soft grey monochrome look, Kate is communicating quiet strength. It's refined and professional without being overpowering." Keep scrolling to see Kate's grey in action…

At an RAF base © Getty Kate visits RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire during her first official engagement at the station On 2 October, the royal was seen paying the Royal Air Force in Coningsby a visit. She teamed a grey checked Bella Freud suit with a fine knit black top, black stilettos, and a leather belt.

At a textiles mill © Getty The Princess of Wales visited Sudbury Silk Mills On 11 September, Kate visited Sudbury Silk Mills to celebrate British creativity and craftsmanship. She wore the same Bella Freud suit but switched out her grey top for a black one and donned black stilettos by Stuart Weitzman.

At a community hub © Chris Jackson Kate has also worn grey knitwear On 4 October 2023, Kate headed to the Vsi Razom Community Hub in the Lexicon Shopping Centre in Bracknell to hear about the support provided for those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict. She layered a white shirt under a grey sleeveless jumper from Cefinn and paired it with wide-leg trousers from Sézane. Unusually, she rocked a printed shoe – the checked 'Avery' style with a tassel from J.Crew.