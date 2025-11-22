Zara Tindall owns the 'keyhole neckline' in new leopard print dress

Zara Tindall looked stunning on Friday as she quietly headed to the World Horse Welfare Conference 2025, alongside her mother, Princess Anne. The blonde royal appeared on stage at one point, as part of a discussion entitled 'Through the Horse's Eyes', and pictures were shared on the Horse Charity's Instagram stories.

Mike Tindall's wife looked so chic in a dazzling leopard print dress by Dea Kudiball. Known as the 'RumerDEA dress', the midi style number was emblazoned with an ultra-stylish leopard print which cascaded all over the sumptuous fabric. A lightly structured dress, it featured a gathered and slim-fit waist. Keeping the dress the main focus, Zara pulled her blonde hair away from her face, letting the fancy frock do all the talking.

© @horsecharity Zara can be seen wearing her leopard print dress as she takes to the stage at a conference

What is a keyhole neckline, and is it flattering

The dress, which is available online for £249, also has a keyhole neckline. In case you haven't come across this style before, it's a piece of fabric that has a cut-out shape, and it sits just below the collarbone. It's a simple way to break up high necklines that can be rather restricting. It's known as this due to the lock-style shape it presents. As a fashion editor who has written about style for fifteen years, I would categorise this type of neckline as flattering, as it shows a hint of decolletage, which adds interest to any ensemble. They also draw the attention upwards, which elongates the neck.

Zara wore this 'RumerDEA' dress by Dea Kudibal

Zara's red leopard print moment

Zara doesn't wear a lot of leopard print. During my role at HELLO!, commenting on royal fashion, I have noticed how much the mother-of-three enjoys bold colours and floral prints, whereas animal print just isn't a look she particularly adheres to. That being said, she did don a glorious red leopard dress in 2020.

During that year, Zara was in Australia, at the Magic Millions Polo event, embracing the hot weather in a leopard print mini dress by Scanlan Theodore, and she accessorised it with a red bag by Bulgari, a statement black hat, and Seed Heritage sandals.

The history of leopard print

Leopard print is a fashion trend that has been present since the mid-40s. It was brought to prying eyes at the Christian Dior fashion show in 1947 and has never really left our radars since. Year after year, it returns in multiple forms and is widely considered a style staple, despite being a rather daring look.

© Getty Leopard print is a true fashion staple

How to style leopard print

Leopard is one of those prints that can be worked into your existing wardrobe in a really subtle way if you're self-conscious about going full-on 'wild mode'. You could add simple accessories featuring the print to a plain outfit, like a scarf, a bag, or a pair of leopard print ballet pumps, and if you do choose to wear a leopard dress featuring the all-over print, simply do the opposite - keep the rest of your accessories plain. Leopard print accessories and clothes do have a trendancy to look a little Cruella de Vil, beware!