Zara Tindall's red leopard dress looks extremely like this £14 George at Asda one A royally-good lookalike!

Zara Tindall is currently in Australia and at the start of week was pictured at the Magic Millions Polo event, looking incredibly chic. Embracing the hot weather, she wore a leopard print mini dress by Scanlan Theodore, and she accessorised it with a red bag by Bulgari, a statement black hat and Seed Heritage sandals. The dress was the star of the look though, but sadly the designer number has since sold out. Don't worry though, we've hunted high and low and have found a similar design from George at Asda! The £14 design features the same eye-catching print, short sleeves and slightly boxy fit. Great if you're after that regal look on a budget.

Zara looked amazing in her sell-out Scanlan Theodore leopard print dress

On Tuesday evening, Zara glammed up to the max, ditching her equestrian outfits for a pretty little black dress as she attended a cocktail party with her husband, former rugby player Mike Tindall.

Red printed dress, £14, George at Asda

We loved Zara's elegant Kate Spade frock, which featured a ruffle around the neckline and the prettiest pearl and crystal belted waist.

What a chic pair! Zara and Mike looked stylish at a cocktail event earlier this week

The good new is there's a few sizes left online and it costs £395. The 38-year-old teamed the feminine frock with a black quilted shoulder bag, strappy heels and tucked one side of her blonde straight hair behind her ear to show off her sparkly drop diamond earrings. How chic?

After the bash, Mike uploaded a lovely picture of himself with his wife on Instagram. He wore black suit trousers, a white shirt and a smart black velvet jacket. The sports star wrote: "Such a good night last night to launch the @magicmillions. Thanks to everyone involved and to @mjbale for the threads!! @pacificfair." Fans were quick to give the couple praise - and gave Zara's outfit some love. "Loving Zara’s dress," one follower wrote. Another added: "You both look fantastic!"

