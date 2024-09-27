Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Leopard Print: flattering ways to wear fashions boldest print according to a Fashion Editor
Zita d'Hauteville wears leopard print coat, black bag, boots outside Dior during Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2024 in Paris, France. © Getty

Ask Laura: I'm a Fashion Editor and here's the most flattering ways to wear the boldest print

Scared of looking 'silly' in leopard? Read our styling tips... 

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Leopard print is one of those fashion trends that has been present since the mid-40s. Yes, really! It exploded onto the fashion scene at the Christian Dior fashion show in 1947 and has never really left our radars since. Year after year, it returns in multiple forms and yet, many women are still rather scared of it.

Celine Bethmann seen wearing Dior gold earrings, Le Specs black oval sunglasses, Jaded London brown leopard pattern wool knit cardigan jacket, Levi's Vintage grey denim straight leg jeans / long pants, HermÃ¨s Kelly black leather belt, black vintage long fake fur coat, Gucci black leather / gold bag, on February 07, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. © Getty
Leopard print is back for the autumn

I received a fabulous fashion question in my 'Ask Laura' inbox - 'How to wear leopard print without looking silly?' and I just had to help out!

How to wear leopard print © @laurasutcliffe_
Im a fashion editor and I LOVE wearing leopard print

There really is nothing to be dubious about when it comes to the mighty leopard. Just think of it as just another print! 

Sonia Lyson is seen wearing Ballerinas Zara, leopard print jeans & white blouse Ganni, bag & sunglasses Dior, belt Hermes on May 01, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. © Getty
Leopard print jeans are everywhere right now

It’s just as iconic as the Breton stripe, the heritage check, or even the uber-classic polka dot. The main thing to remember is to make it work for you, and always wear it in a way you feel comfortable.

Chloe Lecareux wears a black top, a black leather bag, black tights, a black maxi leather belt and a leopard cardigan outside Max Mara show © Getty
Leopard print and black make a great combination

Leopard is one of those prints that can be worked into your existing wardrobe in a really subtle way if you’re self-conscious about looking a bit inconspicuous.

Start with Accessories

For instance, you can start with a simple accessory such as this lovely leopard print scarf from Accessorize. 

An item like this could work well with a black V-neck knit;  it'll add instant glamour without being too try-hard.  

Leopard pattern/print Dior Miss Dior leather bag, white oversized blazer jacket, outside Dior, during the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 on September 24, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty
Start by adding a bag, or a pair of shoes

Also, this super cute leopard bag from L.K Bennett is a great way to nod to the trend; it adds interest and makes a statement. 

L.K.Bennett Rain Leopard Print Nylon Shoulder Bag
L.K.Bennett Rain Leopard Print Nylon Shoulder Bag

The same goes for shoes - a ballet pump is a timeless shoe and this stylish pair from Boden look ultra-modern. 

Boden leopard print ballet pumps
Boden leopard print ballet pumps

Teaming these with leggings and an oversized sweatshirt would look effortlessly cool, and they also would give a pair of jeans some sass.

Jean-ius

Speaking of denim, leopard print jeans are big news right now. 

Mint Velvet Leopard Print Straight Cargo Jeans, Brown
Mint Velvet's leopard print jeans are incredible for day-to-day wear

Styling a relaxed pair like these cargo jeans from Mint Velvet with a crisp white shirt and perhaps a pair of black boots would offer such a sleek image, ideal for a dinner date or even the office if you're feeling fancy.

Get Shirty

A leopard print shirt can be the perfect partner for a pair of jeans, and it can bring an outfit together; giving it a bit of oomph. 

leopard print shirt from New Look
This leopard print shirt from New Look is easy to throw on with jeans

There are so many on the high street - I love this one from New Look. Adding a pair of gold earrings would also pack such an eye-catching punch. 

Free People We The Free Opal Swing Printed leopard print Denim Jacket
Free People's leopard print denim jacket is a relaxed take on the trend

You could also layer a leopard print denim jacket, like this swing creation from Free People over a plain jumper dress. Such a next-level, relaxed feel.

Full-on dress mode

And if you want to go full-on Bianca Jagger, a leopard print dress is the only way to go! 

Monsoon Rowena Leopard Print Ruffle Dress Brown
The Monsoon 'Rowena Leopard Print Ruffle Dress' is a true statement leopard piece

As long as it flatters your shape and you keep your accessories and outerwear to a bare minimum, you're good to go. Clashing colours and other bold prints may make you feel a bit Cruella DeVille, so wear nude pumps and keep the jewellery simple. This Monsoon dress has glorious ruffle detailing to the neckline, and the maxi skirt is super body-skimming and flattering. It would look incredible for a birthday bash.

