Queen Rania makes 'high-impact' appearance in unusual metallic two-piece

There isn't an icon of royal style more glamorous than Queen Rania of Jordan, whose expansive wardrobe of statement and luxurious designer pieces, for all occasions, invites endless envy.

Though the 55-year-old's casual wardrobe is already impressively chic, it's the outfits she brings out for special events that truly blow us away. As a writer on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I write about Queen Rania's style frequently, and I think her most recent outfit is easily one of my favourites of the year.

For the Franca Fund gala held in honour of the late Franca Sozzani in Doha, on Sunday, 23 November, an extraordinarily lavish affair attended by the likes of Gisele Bündchen and Tyra Banks, it was vital for the Queen of Jordan to look as elegant as possible and make an even stronger impression than usual. Scroll down to see the best photos of the event…

© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock The mother-of-four opted for a gorgeous ensemble in satin, complete with a copper-hued top that featured an asymmetrical camisole neckline, puffed sleeves with fitted cuffs, paired with a gorgeous floor-length skirt of the same material in aquamarine.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock The rest of her look was identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram, who highlighted her two accessories as a gold crinkled leather shoulder bag and suede sequinned pumps from iconic French luxury house, Dior.

© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock Luxury stylist Oriona Robb, who has more than 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, commented on her look. She said: "Queen Rania's ensemble is a masterclass in modern regal glamour. The gold draped top brings soft, effortless movement, while the structured, tapestry-inspired waistband adds sculptural definition and a touch of artisanal richness."

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock The fashion expert further commented on how the pieces fit together to elevate the overall look, adding: "Paired with the sweeping, ice-blue satin skirt, the colour contrast feels both striking and harmonious. It is opulent without feeling heavy. Her metallic accessories echo the gold tones beautifully, tying the whole look together with refined, high-impact elegance."

The inaugural Franca Fund Gala

On the evening following Fashion Trust Arabia's awards ceremony, the Franca Fund Gala, a more intimate event also in Doha, Qatar, took place.

The event honoured the legacy of Franca Sozzani, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia from 1988 to her death in 2016, through its equal weighting of luxury and humanitarian goals, echoing the late journalist's values.

© Getty Images for Franca Fund Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Than, Anna Wintour and Pierpaolo Piccioli at the Franca Fund Gala 2025 on November 23, 2025 in Doha, Qatar

The event raised funds, with a target of $4 million USD to advance preventive genomics research, helping to proactively identify and manage health risks before symptoms even start to appear. This gala was the inaugural event, attracting the likes of Anna Wintour, actress Tessa Thompson, Miuccia Prada, and many other names from the fashion industry.

One part of the event was a silent auction, which contributed greatly to the goal, though final numbers have not yet been released. A Damien Hirst portrait of Franca Sozzani sold for $380,000, while a private tennis lesson with Jannik Sinner sold for $350,000, marking the first time the legendary tennis player has offered something like this, according to WWD.

The Franca Fund was first set up by Francesco Carrozzini, the son of Franca Sozzani, after her death in 2016, using exhibitions, award dinners and collaborative collections to raise funds for preventative genomic research.