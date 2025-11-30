Princess Kate's past season Emilia Wickstead dress looks brand new with this styling hack

How stunning did the Princess of Wales look on Thursday? Prince William's wife paid a visit to children's mental health charity Anna Freud, of which she is patron, donning a dazzling periwinkle blue dress that featured a chic houndstooth pattern.

The dress, which was of the midi variety, boasted a modest high neckline and was finished with a statement, pointed collar. The super chic pencil cut subtly hugged Kate's lean frame and gave her a streamlined silhouette. The hem finished just past the knees, which ticks all the unofficial royal style rules the family is expected to adhere to.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate looked stunning in her Emilia Wickstead dress

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate carried this stunning brown bag by DeMellier, and shoes by Boss Kate carried a lovely bag by DeMellier, a luxury British designer also loved by Queen Camilla. The chocolate brown shade is so on trend for 2025. Her Boss heels, which were grey and featured a croc-embossed finish, perfectly complemented the blue tone of the dress.

© WireImage Kate added a chunky belt at the waist of her dress I love the fact she added a chunky belt in the same fabric - it broke up the dress and gave the look a kind of retro, '50s edge. As a fashion editor who has been writing about Kate's style for over eight years, I immediately recognised that she'd actually worn it before, although she has made one little tweak to it, which is so subtle yet effective!





Kate's styling trick

© Getty Kate wore the same dress in 2022, at Harvard University We all know that Kate loves to recycle her looks, and she wore the same frock in 2022, when she headed to Boston, Massachusetts, to visit the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University. She styled the frock with a skinny belt, not a chunky one, which gently broke up the torso.



© Getty Images Belts can bringa whole new look to an outfit Belts are such a great way to change existing outfits. They can define waistlines, create balance, and give a look a whole different feel - from casual to structured. Kate knows this, and it's made her statement frock look brand new. Genius!