Princess Kate's past season Emilia Wickstead dress looks brand new with this styling hack

Kate Middleton made her past season Emilia Wickstead dress look brand new with one styling hack
The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis looked stunning in her blue checked dress with a statement collar

Kate Middleton wearing blue at Royal Ascot in 2019© Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
How stunning did the Princess of Wales look on Thursday? Prince William's wife paid a visit to children's mental health charity Anna Freud, of which she is patron, donning a dazzling periwinkle blue dress that featured a chic houndstooth pattern.

The dress, which was of the midi variety, boasted a modest high neckline and was finished with a statement, pointed collar. The super chic pencil cut subtly hugged Kate's lean frame and gave her a streamlined silhouette. The hem finished just past the knees, which ticks all the unofficial royal style rules the family is expected to adhere to.

Kate looked lovely for the visit wearing a dog tooth-style dress© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate looked stunning in her Emilia Wickstead dress
Kate carried this stunning brown bag by DeMellier, and shoes by Boss

Kate carried a lovely bag by DeMellier, a luxury British designer also loved by Queen Camilla. The chocolate brown shade is so on trend for 2025. Her Boss heels, which were grey and featured a croc-embossed finish, perfectly complemented the blue tone of the dress. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales departs after visiting the children's mental health charity Anna Freud at Anna Freud Centre on November 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© WireImage

Kate added a chunky belt at the waist of her dress

I love the fact she added a chunky belt in the same fabric - it broke up the dress and gave the look a kind of retro, '50s edge. As a fashion editor who has been writing about Kate's style for over eight years, I immediately recognised that she'd actually worn it before, although she has made one little tweak to it, which is so subtle yet effective!


Kate's styling trick

The Princess of Wales visiting Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts© Getty

Kate wore the same dress in 2022, at Harvard University

We all know that Kate loves to recycle her looks, and she wore the same frock in 2022,  when she headed to Boston, Massachusetts, to visit the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University. She styled the frock with a skinny belt, not a chunky one, which gently broke up the torso.

The Princess of Wales visits Harvard University in 2022 wearing Emilia Wickstead© Getty Images

Belts can bringa whole new look to an outfit

Belts are such a great way to change existing outfits. They can define waistlines, create balance, and give a look a whole different feel - from casual to structured. Kate knows this, and it's made her statement frock look brand new. Genius!

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Harvard University on December 2, 2022 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)© WireImage

The royal's Mulberry bag added a co-ordinating pop of colour

Kate also opted for a little bag for this trip - a baby blue handbag from Mulberry, which she carried alongside a pair of black stilettos. The black shoes stood out a little more than her grey heels from earlier this week, but the handbag is the star of the show - it's bold, fun, and modern, and the matchy-matchy feel gives Kate a fashion-forward edge.

