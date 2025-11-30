Princess Kate's past season Emilia Wickstead dress looks brand new with this styling hack

The dress, which was of the midi variety, boasted a modest high neckline and was finished with a statement, pointed collar. The super chic pencil cut subtly hugged Kate's lean frame and gave her a streamlined silhouette. The hem finished just past the knees, which ticks all the unofficial royal style rules the family is expected to adhere to.
Kate carried this stunning brown bag by DeMellier, and shoes by Boss
Kate carried a lovely bag by DeMellier, a luxury British designer also loved by Queen Camilla. The chocolate brown shade is so on trend for 2025. Her Boss heels, which were grey and featured a croc-embossed finish, perfectly complemented the blue tone of the dress.
Kate added a chunky belt at the waist of her dress
I love the fact she added a chunky belt in the same fabric - it broke up the dress and gave the look a kind of retro, '50s edge. As a fashion editor who has been writing about Kate's style for over eight years, I immediately recognised that she'd actually worn it before, although she has made one little tweak to it, which is so subtle yet effective!
Kate's styling trick
Kate wore the same dress in 2022, at Harvard University
We all know that Kate loves to recycle her looks, and she wore the same frock in 2022, when she headed to Boston, Massachusetts, to visit the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University. She styled the frock with a skinny belt, not a chunky one, which gently broke up the torso.
Belts can bringa whole new look to an outfit
Belts are such a great way to change existing outfits. They can define waistlines, create balance, and give a look a whole different feel - from casual to structured. Kate knows this, and it's made her statement frock look brand new. Genius!
The royal's Mulberry bag added a co-ordinating pop of colour
Kate also opted for a little bag for this trip - a baby blue handbag from Mulberry, which she carried alongside a pair of black stilettos. The black shoes stood out a little more than her grey heels from earlier this week, but the handbag is the star of the show - it's bold, fun, and modern, and the matchy-matchy feel gives Kate a fashion-forward edge.