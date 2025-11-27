Princess Kate's figure-hugging pencil dress re-emerges after 3 years

No one loves a bit of houndstooth like the The Princess of Wales – the future Queen is known to have a penchant for the semi-abstract checked pattern, which first rose to global popularity in the 1930s before it was embraced by the world of high fashion.

For a visit to children's mental health charity Anna Freud, for whom she serves as Patron, on Thursday, 27 November, the 43-year-old opted for a gorgeous houndstooth midi dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a traditional black and white take on the pattern.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The Princess of Wales arrives to visit children's mental health charity Anna Freud on November 27, 2025 in London

The dress featured long sleeves, a modest high neckline, and a beautiful pencil cut which hugged the figure and cut just beneath the knees. A thin belt gave the piece a waist-cinching silhouette and a sleek finish.

The Princess of Wales wore her soft chestnut locks in loose curls, and rounded off her look with a pair of grey heels that perfectly matched her dress and the small Hudson bag from one of her go-to bag brands DeMellier, a luxury British designer known for their contemporary take on classic designs and construction from the finest Italian leather.

The Hudson, which the mother-of-three brought out in a gorgeous mocha-hued suede, is described by the brand as a bag "designed to empower" but "crafted to last," highlighting an equal focus on class and practicality. A wonderful mid-range luxury pick, it retails for £415 on the brand's website.

© UK Press via Getty Images The Princess of Wales visits the children's mental health charity Anna Freud on November 27, 2025 in London

As a writer on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I keep a keen eye on the Princess of Wales' style, and I think this ensemble is one of her most exciting looks of the autumn, and especially stands out given how much she has taken to wearing two-piece suits on her recent engagements.

Princess Kate has worn the dress before

The Princess of Wales has never been one to wear a dress once and leave it behind – the ever-so-stylish British royal is a prolific outfit recycler, and, when you have a wardrobe as elegant and expansive as hers, why wouldn't you bring out your best pieces again?

For her royal tour with her husband, Prince William, in December 2022, she stepped out solo in Boston, Massachusetts to visit the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, where she brought out the understated dress with a much bolder accessory than this week's, which truly popped against the black and white.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales visits Harvard University in 2022 wearing Emilia Wickstead

Rather than the more subtle mocha handbag and grey heels, the Princess of Wales opted for a baby blue handbag from Mulberry and a pair of black stilettos – the black is a little more striking than the grey, but it's the electric pop of the handbag that truly made the difference.

Rewearing the dress styled in a slightly more subtle way this year is highly reflective of the general shift that the 43-year-old's fashion has taken since returning to her royal engagements this year, where her outfits have leant more towards an understated contemporary elegance so as to not draw attention away from the significance of each occasion.