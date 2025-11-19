Princess Kate wows in daring green bodycon velvet gown at Royal Variety Performance

The Princess of Wales looked exquisitely stunning as she braved the cold and rain on Wednesday evening, as she was pictured at the Royal Variety Performance 2025. Prince William's wife delighted royal fans from around the world in her glorious outfit, which consisted of a truly breathtaking green velvet, floor-length maxi dress by Talbot Runhof.

The figure-hugging style was so modern, yet classic in cut. The mother-of-three chose coordinating, shoulder-grazing earrings that sparkled as she walked, and of course, she wore her famous mane in a long and flowing style that was lightly curled. We loved her makeup, which was flawlessly natural - the princess looked glowing.

© Getty Images Kate looked exquisite in her Talbot Runhof dress

© Getty Images Kate and William looked so stylish as they arrived at the Royal Albert Hall

Kate decided to wear sky-high stilettos by Manolo Blahnik and smiled graciously at onlookers as she entered the grand Royal Albert Hall in London. The dazzling yearly event was hosted by comedian Jason Manford and, as always, started with the national anthem, before various acts took to the stage.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock The sumptuous style had an off-the-shoulder neckline

The history of the Royal Variety Performance

The Royal Variety Performance has been staged since 1912, and is an annual fundraising event of the Royal Variety Charity, which aims to support those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help.

© Getty Images This is Kate's seventh appearance at the Royal Variety Performance

William and Catherine will watch as the cast of Paddington The Musical takes to the stage, along with pop star Jessie J and Grammy award-winning singer Laufey. The evening of entertainment will also feature English band Madness and actor and Celebrity Traitors star Sir Stephen Fry.

Kate's top three Royal Variety looks over the years

2023

Kate has attended the Royal Variety Performance six times since marrying Prince William. Her most recent look was two years ago in 2023. On 30 November that year, Kate memorably wowed in a petrol blue Safiyaa gown that featured a dazzling cape detail, full-length skirt, and figure-skimming bodice. Ever the queen of accessorising, she added J.Crew earrings and a Jenny Packham clutch.

© Getty Images The sophisticated Safiyaa look featured sleek accents

2021

In 2021, Kate couldn't have looked more glamorous, choosing emerald green once again, in this spellbinding Jenny Packham gown. This show-stopping number was covered in sequins and is one of those dresses that is truly unforgettable.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales stunned in an emerald green dress in 2021

2019

Six years ago, Kate went rogue and wore something a little vampy! Her bespoke lace Alexander McQueen gown boasted a slightly daring sweetheart neckline and sleek scooped back detail. With her tumbling locks, dark eye makeup, and Erdem earrings, the princess was the belle of the ball.