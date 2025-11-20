Princess Kate's most 'stage-ready' Royal Variety Performance gowns – including 2 pregnancy looks

The Princess of Wales is a master at pulling off a glamorous evening look, and no event is a greater illustration of that very point than the Royal Variety Performance.

The wife of Prince William, 43, looked breathtaking on 19 November as she stepped out at the Royal Albert Hall for the 2025 edition of the televised show, which raises money for the Royal Variety Charity, which provides support to individuals who have worked in the British entertainment industry and are in need due to illness, age, or hardship.

It's not the first time Kate has attended the event. In fact, she has made an appearance on six occasions since marrying King Charles' son, each time stealing the show with her look, as I have discovered during my years reporting on her style at HELLO!.

Industry professionals have also praised her looks. "The Princess of Wales has established a clear fashion formula for the Royal Variety Performance, one that blends Old Hollywood glamour with her signature modern refinement," Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with over 20 years of experience, tells us.

"Across the years, she consistently gravitates toward fluid evening gowns with elegant movement; whether that's through soft draping, delicate lace, or shimmering embellishment. She always ensures her looks feel both regal and stage-ready.

"Kate tends to anchor these looks with thoughtful detailing, beading, sheer sleeves, or subtle metallic accents, giving each gown a sense of occasion," Oriona adds. "Her accessories are always controlled and polished, allowing the craftsmanship of the dress to lead. Altogether, she brings a consistently graceful, cinematic quality to the Royal Variety red carpet, one that feels timeless yet distinctly her own."

On that note, keep scrolling to see every look in full. Which one is your favourite?

1 6 2025 © Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on 19 November The Princess of Wales' most recent look was a figure-skimming green velvet number. The 'Bobonne' by Talbot Runhof number featured a V-shaped neckline and was paired with a Jenny Packham clutch and the star of the show - Queen Elizabeth's Greville Chandelier Earrings.

2 6 2023 © Getty Images The sophisticated Safiyaa look featured sleek accents On 30 November 2023, Kate arrived in a petrol blue Safiyaa gown featuring a cape detail, full-length skirt, and figure-skimming bodice. The garment, which also featured an embellished neck, was paired with J.Crew earrings and a Jenny Packham clutch.

3 6 2021 © Samir Hussein Kate Middleton wearing a glittering green Jenny Packham gown Kate couldn't have looked more glamorous on 18 November 2021 when she chose this emerald green Jenny Packham gown. The dazzling number covered in sequins was elevated with statement Missoma earrings, Emmy London heels, and a glittering box clutch.

4 6 2019 © Getty Images When gothic romance meets royal radiance - Kate’s lace game just changed the rules On 18 November 2019, Kate opted for something a little more daring. She rocked a bespoke lace Alexander McQueen gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and scooped back. It was complemented by an understated, plain black heels and a matching clutch.

5 6 2017 © Getty Images The Princess of Wales dazzled in this fairytale inspired gown It was all about a Disney-inspired look in 2017. On 24 November, she looked straight out of Frozen in an icy blue embellished gown by Jenny Packham and added a beautiful heirloom touch – the late Queen's diamond earrings. At the time, Kate was four months pregnant with her youngest child, Prince Louis, now seven.