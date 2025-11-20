Princess Kate's most 'stage-ready' Royal Variety Performance gowns – including 2 pregnancy looks

It's not the first time Kate has attended the event. In fact, she has made an appearance on six occasions since marrying King Charles' son, each time stealing the show with her look, as I have discovered during my years reporting on her style at HELLO!.
Industry professionals have also praised her looks. "The Princess of Wales has established a clear fashion formula for the Royal Variety Performance, one that blends Old Hollywood glamour with her signature modern refinement," Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with over 20 years of experience, tells us.
"Across the years, she consistently gravitates toward fluid evening gowns with elegant movement; whether that's through soft draping, delicate lace, or shimmering embellishment. She always ensures her looks feel both regal and stage-ready.
"Kate tends to anchor these looks with thoughtful detailing, beading, sheer sleeves, or subtle metallic accents, giving each gown a sense of occasion," Oriona adds. "Her accessories are always controlled and polished, allowing the craftsmanship of the dress to lead. Altogether, she brings a consistently graceful, cinematic quality to the Royal Variety red carpet, one that feels timeless yet distinctly her own."
On that note, keep scrolling to see every look in full. Which one is your favourite?
2025
The Princess of Wales' most recent look was a figure-skimming green velvet number. The 'Bobonne' by Talbot Runhof number featured a V-shaped neckline and was paired with a Jenny Packham clutch and the star of the show - Queen Elizabeth's Greville Chandelier Earrings.
2023
On 30 November 2023, Kate arrived in a petrol blue Safiyaa gown featuring a cape detail, full-length skirt, and figure-skimming bodice. The garment, which also featured an embellished neck, was paired with J.Crew earrings and a Jenny Packham clutch.
2021
Kate couldn't have looked more glamorous on 18 November 2021 when she chose this emerald green Jenny Packham gown. The dazzling number covered in sequins was elevated with statement Missoma earrings, Emmy London heels, and a glittering box clutch.
2019
On 18 November 2019, Kate opted for something a little more daring. She rocked a bespoke lace Alexander McQueen gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and scooped back. It was complemented by an understated, plain black heels and a matching clutch.
2017
It was all about a Disney-inspired look in 2017. On 24 November, she looked straight out of Frozen in an icy blue embellished gown by Jenny Packham and added a beautiful heirloom touch – the late Queen's diamond earrings. At the time, Kate was four months pregnant with her youngest child, Prince Louis, now seven.
2014
In 2014, Kate opted for a vampy black dress – that her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, wore first. Kate's lace 'Zarita' dress by Diane Von Furstenberg featured a boat neckline and mermaid skirt and was paired with Kiki McDonough's blue topaz 'Lola' earrings.
At the time, Kate was pregnant with her daughter, Princess Charlotte. Meanwhile, Meghan wore the mini version of the DVF dress in 2012 when she attended the USA Network's presentation of A More Perfect Union: Stories Of Prejudice And Power at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.