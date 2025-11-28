Princess Kate's humble Christmas jumper is the royal approach to festive dressing

You can now buy Kate's jumper in a variety of colours
It's a sustainable option as well as being intricately made - it's ultra soft and created in the north of Scotland on a whole garment machine, meaning absolutely zero waste as well as no chance of splitting seams. You can still buy it now in a variety of colours for £275.
Kate has worn this beautiful Holland Cooper jumper twice over the past few years
In February 2022, the mother-of-three memorably read the classic children's bedtime story, The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, on CBeebies and wore a delightful Holland Cooper knit for the occasion. Kate also sported the jumper during a surprise appearance ahead of her 'Together at Christmas' carol concert.
Kate's jumper by Holland Cooper screams Nordic chic
In a video shared via her and Prince William's official Instagram account, Princess Kate could be seen hanging baubles on a Christmas tree illuminated with fairy lights, rocking the same style.
Again, this Nordic glam item featured an eye-catching embroidered trim on the neckline and sleeves, as well as statement gold buttons and you can pick it up for £175.
How did the Christmas jumper begin?
Colin Firth's character of Mark Darcy wore a Christmas jumper in Bridget Jones Diary
The trend for outrageous Christmas jumpers was popularised in the 80s when it was all about that Christmas number one song, and regained popularity in the early 00s thanks to the film, Bridget Jones's Diary, when Colin Firth's character of Mark Darcy, memorably wore his moose-emblazoned number. Since then, the kitsch element has exploded - the more garish, the better. However, some people find the bright colours and comical feel a little much, which is why Kate's take on the trend is a safe middle ground.
How to style a Christmas jumper
This Fair Isle knit from Gap is so chic and would look gorgeous styled with jeans or tailored trousers
I love the fact that Kate's choice of Christmas jumper doesn't feature cheeky elves or Christmas puddings! I think trying to replicate her look is such a classic take on the cheerful trend. This gorgeous Fair Isle style from Gap, in this flattering butterscotch and brown shade, would look gorgeous with jeans or tailored trousers on Christmas Day, and is an ideal way to add some festive cheer to your look without going all out. You could even pair it with a plain satin skirt for elevated daywear.