Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's humble Christmas jumper is the royal approach to festive dressing
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's humble Christmas jumper is the royal approach to festive dressing

Princess Kate's humble Christmas jumper is the royal approach to festive dressing

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis loves a Fair Isle knit when December kicks in...

Kate smiling in green coat and gold earrings© Getty

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales has a few festive occasions coming up - her annual 'Together at Christmas' concert, which we look forward to each year, and of course, her Christmas Day appearance at church alongside the rest of the royal family. Prince William's wife always dresses impeccably for these occasions; she nods to the joyful time of year with fabulous colours such as red, forest green and navy, and often weaves in a bow or two.

In short, an incredibly festive nod to December, without looking like a walking Christmas hologram. One thing I personally think she does very well is the humble Christmas jumper.

Princess Kate in burgundy coat in front of Christmas tree© POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Kate's Christmas attire is always stunning

Kate's Christmas jumpers

Princess Kate wearing fair isle jumper from Brora

Princess Kate loves wearing her Fair Isle knitwear from Brora

The Princess has always had a love affair with Fair Isle knitwear, a traditional knitting technique used to create patterns with multiple colours. One of her most-worn jumpers, which frequently makes an appearance near Christmas time, is from sustainable British brand Brora.

Kate's Fair Isle jumper is from sustainable British brand Brora

You can now buy Kate's jumper in a variety of colours

It's a sustainable option as well as being intricately made - it's ultra soft and created in the north of Scotland on a whole garment machine, meaning absolutely zero waste as well as no chance of splitting seams. You can still buy it now in a variety of colours for £275.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Kate reading The Owl Who Was Afraid of The Dark
Princess Kate wearing a Holland and Cooper fair isle jumper © Kensington Palace

Kate has worn this beautiful Holland Cooper jumper twice over the past few years

In February 2022, the mother-of-three memorably read the classic children's bedtime story, The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, on CBeebies and wore a delightful Holland Cooper knit for the occasion. Kate also sported the jumper during a surprise appearance ahead of her 'Together at Christmas' carol concert.

Kate's jumper by Holland Cooper screams Nordic chic

Kate's jumper by Holland Cooper screams Nordic chic

In a video shared via her and Prince William's official Instagram account, Princess Kate could be seen hanging baubles on a Christmas tree illuminated with fairy lights, rocking the same style.

Again, this Nordic glam item featured an eye-catching embroidered trim on the neckline and sleeves, as well as statement gold buttons and you can pick it up for £175.

How did the Christmas jumper begin?

Renee Zellweger as Bridget Jones and Colin Firth as Mark Darcy

Colin Firth's character of Mark Darcy wore a Christmas jumper in Bridget Jones Diary

The trend for outrageous Christmas jumpers was popularised in the 80s when it was all about that Christmas number one song, and regained popularity in the early 00s thanks to the film, Bridget Jones's Diary, when Colin Firth's character of Mark Darcy, memorably wore his moose-emblazoned number. Since then, the kitsch element has exploded - the more garish, the better. However, some people find the bright colours and comical feel a little much, which is why Kate's take on the trend is a safe middle ground.

How to style a Christmas jumper

This Fair Isle knit from Gap is so chic and would look gorgeous styled with jeans or tailored trousers

This Fair Isle knit from Gap is so chic and would look gorgeous styled with jeans or tailored trousers

I love the fact that Kate's choice of Christmas jumper doesn't feature cheeky elves or Christmas puddings! I think trying to replicate her look is such a classic take on the cheerful trend. This gorgeous Fair Isle style from Gap, in this flattering butterscotch and brown shade, would look gorgeous with jeans or tailored trousers on Christmas Day, and is an ideal way to add some festive cheer to your look without going all out. You could even pair it with a plain satin skirt for elevated daywear.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More