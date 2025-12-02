Queen Máxima 'brings the drama' with caped gown – and diamond wedding tiara

Queen Máxima stole the show on 1 December as she attended the Dutch state visit to Suriname alongside her husband, King Willem Alexander. The Argentinian-born Dutch royal attended the event as part of a three-day visit marking the 50th anniversary of the former Dutch colony's independence.

The Queen looked beautiful as she stepped out in Paramaribo for the state banquet, which was hosted by President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, wearing an earthy orange gown. The colour may have been a diplomatic tribute to her nation by wearing the House of Orange's signature hue. It featured a deep V-shaped neckline, as well as an ankle-grazing skirt, cinched waist and the pièce de résistance, a floor-length cape which trailed behind her, giving it a Disney princess feel.

Queen Maxima's statement look at Suriname state banquet © Shutterstock King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima attended the state banquet hosted by President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons She accessorised her look with a pair of open-toe gladiator-style heels with a strap that climbed up the leg. According to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, the royal's footwear was by Natan, a Belgian fashion label which makes up a large portion of Queen Máxima's wardrobe for public-facing events, including during her visit to Indonesia during the last week of November, but more on that in a moment.

As far as Máxima's look was concerned, it was a total hit with Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years of experience in the industry. "Queen Máxima's saffron-amber gown is a perfect example of her ability to command a room through colour and silhouette alone," she says. © Shutterstock Queen Maxima embraced earthy orange with her caped gown "The rich, sunset tone feels deeply connected to the state banquet's warmth and vibrancy, while the fluid cape detailing brings her signature drama without ever overwhelming the look. Paired with tonal heels, it's a masterclass in modern regal glamour."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 5 times royals recycled their outfits

Máxima's Dutch Diamond Bandeau tiara Cementing the regal flair of the Queen's look was undeniably her diamond diadem. Máxima wore the Dutch Diamond Bandeau tiara, which, according to The Royal Watcher, dates back decades. © Shutterstock Queen Maxima wore the Diamond Bandeau Tiara to the banquet The tiara began its life as a wedding gift given to Princess Emma of Waldeck-Pyrmont when she married King William III of the Netherlands in 1879. The diadem, which was offered to Princess Emma on behalf of the Dutch people, was made up of 34 huge diamonds.

© Getty Queen Maxima has been wearing the tiara for 20 years, including here in 2006 Then, in 1937, the tiara belonging to Queen Emma, as she became, was transformed into the Diamond Bandeau tiara for Crown Princess Juliana. It was later worn by Máxima's mother-in-law, Queen Beatrix, before the current Queen started wearing it in the mid-2000s, including in 2006 to a state banquet at Laeken Palace in Brussels.

Pop of colour © Getty Queen Maxima visited the Gran Harmoni Cluster Housing project The earthy tones of Maxima's look for the state banquet were a contrast to the standout look of her aforementioned visit to Indonesia. On 26 November, the royal visited the Gran Harmoni Cluster Housing project of Tabungan Negara Bank in Jakarta as part of her four-day trip in her capacity as the UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health.