Queen Maxima is resplendent in ravishing ruby tiara and unexpected gown
Queen Maxima in red zigzag gown and tiara© Getty

Queen Máxima is resplendent in ravishing ruby tiara and unusual gown

King Willem-Alexander's wife co-hosted the Portuguese state visit to the Netherlands  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Máxima looked spellbinding on Tuesday evening as she hosted President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal for a state banquet at the Royal Palace during his state visit to the Netherlands. 

King Willem-Alexander's wife, 53, was seen wearing the tiara, earrings, and necklace from the enchanting Mellerio Ruby Parure. The heirloom collection dates back to 1888 and was originally a gift from Queen Emma of the Netherlands' husband King Willem III.

Queen Maxima in red and brown zigzag gown and tiara© Getty

The mother of three previously wore the diadem to the wedding of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden in 2015.

The Dutch royals hosted the Portuguese President© Shutterstock

The Argentinian-born Dutch royal teamed her rubies with the most unusual red gown with a boat neckline from Jantaminiau with a zigzag print across the bodice. Her makeup look featured coordinating crimson lipstick and a deep brown smokey eye.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands with Princess Amalia, Princess Beatrix and Princess Margriet with King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain at the state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam© Alamy

Queen Máxima's tiara moments

Prior to the Portuguese state banquet, Queen Maxima was spotted wearing a tiara to the official state banquet during the state visit of Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain. 

Queen Maxima smiling in blue gown and tiara© Getty

The mother of three looked straight from a fairytale in a pale blue ballgown by Jan Timiniau with a Bardot neckline and diamond brooch on the bodice. 

Accompanying her stunning gown was a showstopping Stuart tiara and the sparkliest diamond drop earrings from Queen Wilhelmina's collection.

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands pose for an official picture at the start of the state banquet in the Royal Palace © Patrick van Katwijk

She also previously wore her ruby parure at the state banquet in honour of Yoon Suk Yeol, Korean President of the Republic of Korea, and his wife Kim Keon Hee during their state visit to the Netherlands.

Maxima wore a crimson and burgundy Costarellos gown with crochet panelling and three-quarter-length sleeves to complement her dripping rubies.

King Willem-Alexander of and Queen Maxima in the Dam Square surrounded by children© Getty

Queen Maxima's recent outing

Ahead of the state banquet, the King and Queen welcomed President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa with an official ceremony at the Dam Square in front of the Royal Palace. 

The royal wore a muted caramel-toned longline wool coat from Max Mara with the 'Gianvito 105' pumps from Gianvito Rossi in the same colour and the 'Intrecciato Knot Long Clutch' from Bottega Veneta which oozed quiet luxury.

