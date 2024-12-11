Queen Máxima is resplendent in ravishing ruby tiara and unusual gown

Queen Máxima looked spellbinding on Tuesday evening as she hosted President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal for a state banquet at the Royal Palace during his state visit to the Netherlands.

King Willem-Alexander's wife, 53, was seen wearing the tiara, earrings, and necklace from the enchanting Mellerio Ruby Parure. The heirloom collection dates back to 1888 and was originally a gift from Queen Emma of the Netherlands' husband King Willem III.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 5 times royals recycled their outfits

© Getty The mother of three previously wore the diadem to the wedding of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden in 2015.



© Shutterstock The Argentinian-born Dutch royal teamed her rubies with the most unusual red gown with a boat neckline from Jantaminiau with a zigzag print across the bodice. Her makeup look featured coordinating crimson lipstick and a deep brown smokey eye.



© Alamy Queen Máxima's tiara moments Prior to the Portuguese state banquet, Queen Maxima was spotted wearing a tiara to the official state banquet during the state visit of Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain.

© Getty The mother of three looked straight from a fairytale in a pale blue ballgown by Jan Timiniau with a Bardot neckline and diamond brooch on the bodice. Accompanying her stunning gown was a showstopping Stuart tiara and the sparkliest diamond drop earrings from Queen Wilhelmina's collection.



© Patrick van Katwijk She also previously wore her ruby parure at the state banquet in honour of Yoon Suk Yeol, Korean President of the Republic of Korea, and his wife Kim Keon Hee during their state visit to the Netherlands. Maxima wore a crimson and burgundy Costarellos gown with crochet panelling and three-quarter-length sleeves to complement her dripping rubies.

© Getty Queen Maxima's recent outing Ahead of the state banquet, the King and Queen welcomed President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa with an official ceremony at the Dam Square in front of the Royal Palace. DISCOVER: Queen Maxima stuns in velvet suit for festive night out in London The royal wore a muted caramel-toned longline wool coat from Max Mara with the 'Gianvito 105' pumps from Gianvito Rossi in the same colour and the 'Intrecciato Knot Long Clutch' from Bottega Veneta which oozed quiet luxury.