Queen Máxima bares ankles in 'architectural' cut-off trousers

Queen Maxima is perhaps one of Europe's most daring dressers, but on 24 November, her arrival in Indonesia proved that even a setting as low-key as an airport can be a sartorial playground. The wife of King Willem Alexander, 54, was seen on the first day of her four-day trip in her capacity as the UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health, wearing a pair of black trousers and a matching blazer – but with an edge.

Rather than her standard wide-leg trousers, Máxima opted for a pair of shin-baring culottes, balancing the need to look professional with managing the climate in Indonesia, where average temperatures are currently approximately 28 degrees Celsius on the coast. When the humidity can be stifling in Indonesia, culottes offer essential airflow that trousers don't.

Máxima's edgy trousers unpacked © Getty Queen Maxima arrived at the airport wearing culottes Having reported on the queen's fashion for over two years on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I know that she doesn't wear culottes often, but on this occasion, they work. The culottes have also earned the seal of approval from a fashion stylist with over seven years of experience in the industry.

© Getty Queen Maxima teamed her culottes with Banana Republic loafers "Queen Máxima's cropped trousers are a clever way to bring ease and modernity into a usually formal look," Gabrielle Mai tells us. "The wide, calf-length cut creates a clean, architectural line, giving her tailoring a softer, more contemporary edge. Paired with studded loafers by Banana Republic, the silhouette feels intentional. It is an elegant balance of practicality and polish that suits her hands-on diplomatic role." It's also a practical choice when she is doing lots of walking.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 5 times royals recycled their outfits

Jazzing up workwear the Máxima way Her blazer, which appeared to be made from a wool-crepe blend, also put a modern spin on a standard workwear look. She chose a single-breasted style with sleeves that puffed at the elbows to create a bell silhouette. The look was rounded off with a crisp white poplin shirt, a classic for the workplace. © Getty Queen Maxima put a modern spin on a black suit and white shirt pairing While Queen Máxima is known for her bold, colourful power suits (often turning to designers like Natan or Massimo Dutti), her choice of culottes here marks a departure from her usual tailored dresses and floor-length coats – but we're a fan.

Queen Máxima's first look in Indonesia © Getty Queen Maxima visited Reimagining Industries to Support Equality at Garment Factory Glory It's rather fitting that the royal was made the UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health in September 2024, given she obtained a degree in economics from the Catholic University of Argentina and held positions as a vice president at investment banks in New York and Brussels before she married her prince in 2002.

© Getty Queen Maximav visited Amarta Fintech In light of her role, her trip to Indonesia has so far included a visit to Amartha Fintech, a microfinance marketplace, to support female micro-entrepreneurs in Kampung Batik Village in Solo City. She also paid the Reimagining Industries to Support Equality project a visit.