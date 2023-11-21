Queen Máxima made secret tweak to waist-cinching colour-clash dress

Queen Máxima has stepped out wearing a fabulous new dress, and she's totally made it her own with this major adjustment.

The Dutch royal, 52, attended the presentation of the 2023 Cultural Fund Prize at the Theater Zuidplein in Rotterdam last night looking for a colour-clash moment that we loved. She wore a magenta and red Claes Iversen embroidered dress which featured a swirling lace pattern and floral beaded details.

Máxima paired the dress with a pair of Natan Couture 'VC D'Orsay' suede pumps in red and a matching red envelope clutch.

The key to the Queen's fabulous look however was the major adjustment she made to the dress. When the number debuted on the catwalk it featured loose cape-like sleeves and a shift dress cut that had no definition at the waist.

The Dutch royal made a sultry tweak by adding a tie belt in the same fabric as the dress to cinch the dress at the waist and form-fitting long(?) sleeves for a bespoke figure-hugging look that was just so flattering.

The event recognises those who contribute to Dutch culture. A prize worth €100,000 was awarded by the Prince Bernhard Culture Fund to a person or organisation that has contributed to the fields of nature, science, or culture. Non-profit organisation Female Economy was presented with the award by Queen Máxima last night.

The event was documented on the Dutch royal family's official Instagram account. The post of the Queen with the prize winners marked the event and said: "The Culture Fund invests more than 40 million euros annually in the future of culture and nature. Every year, more than 3,500 cultural and nature projects throughout the Netherlands, the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, and Suriname receive a financial contribution."

The mother-of-three is known for keeping things classy when it comes to her style choices. Máxima seemed to take style pointers from Amal Clooney when she stepped out in a grey form-fitting dress worn by the American human rights barrister eight years ago.

The copycat moment, noticed by the popular blog Royal Fashion Police, showed the Dutch royal rocking the timeless Dolce and Gabbana 'Grey Virgin Wool Turtleneck Dress' which retailed for $1,995 with black sheer tights, black pointed-toe heels, and a statement black hat.

Actor George Clooney's wife was seen in the same dress to support her client, former Al Jazeera English bureau chief Mohamed Fahmy, in his first public appearance since his release from a Cairo prison.

She styled the wool number with a suede mid-length green coat and tights and heels just like the Dutch monarch.

Queen Máxima went for a totally different look from her recent colour-clashing moment when she stepped out in a neutral monochrome ensemble during an outing to BlueCity in Rotterdam. She paired beige wide-leg trousers with a beige cowl neck top and a beige clutch. She looked timelessly chic showing beige isn't boring.

It is clear that style runs in the family. Her daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia arrived at Christiansborg Palace in Denmark to celebrate Prince Christian's 18th birthday wearing a pair of blue satin Manolo Blahnik satin pumps in the shade 'Hangisi 105' which were worn most famously by Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City.

