Queen Maxima undergoes autumn makeover in £100 cropped denim jacket

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is a total style maverick. From her bold prints to her collection of animal brooches (yes, she has one featuring a set of tarantulas), the Argentinian-born Dutch royal, 54, is not afraid of a boundary-pushing outfit for a royal engagement. But earlier this week, King Willem-Alexander's wife played it safer than usual as she opted for a surprisingly casual denim moment as she launched In Je Bol Mental Health Service. The look centred around Massimo Dutti's 'Short Denim Jacket with Textured Detail'.

The £100 jacket featured a sharp, collared neckline, as well as utility pockets on each side. The Massimo Dutti number also featured a concealed snap button and is available to purchase with a matching mini skirt. The mother-of-three's bottom half was concealed; however, she did opt for a crisp, white shirt and statement drop earrings.

© Shutterstock Queen Maxima rocked a surprisingly neutral outfit The outing came after she joined her husband at the presentation of the 2025 Apples of Orange awards at Noordeinde Palace in The Hague, The Netherlands, which recognised three social initiatives that bring people together. For this occasion, she teased her autumn makeover with another look in a muted tone.

© Getty Queen Maxima's burgundy dress featured feathered cuffs She opted for Elie Saab's splendid 'Cut-Out Cady Jumpsuit' in a nude tone, which featured flared full-length bottoms and a top with cut-outs on the sleeves, as the name would suggest. For her accessories, Maxima opted for the 'Jige Elan 29 Clutch in Argile' by Hermes, and the 'Gianvito 105’ Nude Leather Pumps' by Gianvito Rossi, which never miss. She also went monochrome in burgundy by Natan for the King Willem 1 winners' dinner for entrepreneurship on 8 October.

A pop of colour © Getty Queen Maxima of The Netherlands opens the 20th edition of Beursvloer Tilburg Trade Fair However, these pared-back looks have been a stark contrast to her chosen look for her attendance at the opening of the 20th edition of Beursvloer Tilburg Trade Fair for social initiatives earlier this month. Here, she made a statement in a fuchsia Oscar de la Renta midi dress with long sleeves and an A-line skirt.

© Shutterstock Queen Maxima's outfit stood out The eye-catching frock also featured black sequinned embroidery over the skirt and shoulder in the shape of leaves. The embellishments complemented the black hue of her 'Gianvito 105' pumps, black floral earrings, and matching hat.