Princess Kate swerves royal style rule during state visit - hidden beneath Christmas coat

The Princess of Wales exuded elegance on the first day of the German state visit, and wowed in an eye-catching blue coat. However, beneath the chic azure outerwear, which she memorably wore on the royals’ Christmas Day outing in 2023, was a dress in an unlikely shade.

Kate, 43, was pictured viewing exhibits from the Royal Collection relating to Germany in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, alongside husband Prince William, in a sleek belted check wool dress by Burberry. While the designer frock is normally sleeveless, she tweaked the midi to add bespoke sleeves.

Interestingly, the dress is described by the British fashion brand as being navy blue; however, it is in such a dark shade that to onlookers it appears to be almost black. Traditionally, royal protocol suggests that royal women only wear black on official outings to funerals or remembrance event.

Black has been associated with periods of mourning for the royal family since Queen Victoria spent 40 years wearing the sombre shade in tribute to her late husband Prince Albert in 1861. In the present day, royals have to pack a black outfit while travelling in case there is a notable death while they are away.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The princess wore a Burberry dress with bespoke sleeves

The tailored dress - priced at £1,760 - has been designed in a tonal Prince of Wales check, with a fit-and-flare silhouette that is cinched in with a gold twist-lock belt. It also features slide slip pockets, which Kate was spotted appearing to make use of at certain moments.

Kate accessorised with a classic 1980s five-strand faux pearl necklace from vintage jeweller Susan Caplan, which is reported to retail at £275. She first wore the piece in January at an event to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

© Getty Images The royal mother-of-three rewore an Alexander McQueen that she had previously debuted on Christmas Day 2023

Earlier in the day, Kate’s dark-hued dress was hidden beneath a brightly coloured coat by Alexander McQueen. In late 2023, the princess had worn it to attend church in the grounds of Sandringham, alongside the rest of the royal family.

On that occasion she paired the coat with a navy turtleneck, an elegant hat with arrow detailing and a pair of heeled suede-effect boots. This time, she opted for the same hat, boots and even earrings - which had belonged to Princess Diana - but had a distinct change of neckline as befitting the more grand occasion.

© Getty Images She stepped out in a glittering gown and tiara for the state banquet later in the evening

Kate’s wardrobe has been hard at work during the visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife First Lady Elke Büdenbender. On Wednesday night, she stunned in a glittering Jenny Packham gown at the state banquet in Windsor Castle.

However, it wasn't even the most eye-catching element of her outfit, with the royal mother-of-three pairing the dress with Queen Victoria's Oriental Circlet Tiara, a piece that she has never worn before and which last saw the light of day 20 years ago. She also accessorised with a beautiful pair of earrings that once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth.