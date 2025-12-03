Princess Kate shocks with straight hair and Princess Diana's earrings for German state visit

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton shocks with straight hair and Princess Diana's earrings for German state visit
The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis looked stunning in Burberry as she greeted the Federal President of Germany and Ms. Büdenbender

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales ahead of the arrival of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke BÃ¼denbender at Heathrow Airport on December 03, 2025 in London, England. © Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales looked nothing short of stunning on Wednesday, 3rd December, as she and Prince William officially welcomed the German Federal President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and his wife, Ms Büdenbender, at Heathrow airport, before the foursome started their journey to Windsor, where King Charles and Queen Camila were waiting for a ceremonial welcome at the castle.

Kate, 43, looked dazzling in her new outfit for the occasion, wearing an almost indigo blue coat dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen (the designer behind her iconic wedding dress), which covered her black dress by Burberry.  The royal switched up her trademark bouncy curls for a super sleek and straight hairstyle - her mane simply shone in the sun!  

The royal topped her modern 'do with a blue hat, and blinged up with a sparkling pair of earrings, which belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

William and Kate greeted the President and the First Lady© Getty Images
Prince William and the Princess of Wales wait to greet the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender © Getty Images
Kate's hair was super straight

The Princess of Wales pays homage to Germany through fashion

Last month, Kate almost stopped traffic in her emerald green velvet off-the-shoulder gown by Talbot Runhof to the Royal Variety Performance on November 19, 2025.

Although the sumptuous design was a past-seaon purchase, many royal fashion fans remarked that perhaps it was a nod to an official state visit, as Talbot Runhof is a German design she has never worn publicly before.

As a fashion editor specialising in royal style, I adored this red carpet look. Excitingly, I was working on the evening of the Royal Variety Performance, and I was immensely looking forward to seeing what Kate would wear. The Princess has stepped out in a lot of suits in 2025, so the anticipation of a possible formal number at the Royal Albert Hall was at the top of my wish list!

The royal mother-of-three came through with the Talbot Runhof dress. Of course, she hadn't worn the designer before, which is always exciting, and I have to say, it was definitely a different look for her. Not only was it pretty body-conscious in cut, but it had an off-the-shoulder neckline, which is a subtly 'sexy' look. The glamorous jewel green tone nodded to the Yule Tide season, and it really suited her English Rose complexion, too.

Princess Kate's last state visit

2025 has been a busy year for State visits. The last was in September, for the State Visit of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. When she welcomed the American couple to the UK, Kate wore memorably wore a charming cranberry coat dress by one of her go-to designers, Emilia Wickstead, with a coordinating Jane Taylor hat, adorned with a satin bow, and a historical heirloom - Queen Alexandra's Three-Feather Brooch.

