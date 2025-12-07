Princess Charlene exudes 'quiet luxury' in new Christmas portrait – amid 'confident' transformation

Princess Charlene was the picture of festive glamour on 7 December as the official Christmas card photo for the Monagasque royal family was released. The princess featured in the photo, which was shared on the Prince's Palace official Instagram account, alongside her husband, Prince Albert, and their children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, and the mother-of-two looked pristine.

Posed in front of the palace's Christmas tree, former Olympic swimmer Charlene, 47, was seen wearing a beautiful taupe fine knit rollneck top, which was tucked into a pleated skirt to match. The royal cinched her waist with a buckle-adorned belt. Though her shoes were hidden under her billowing skirt, the princess usually opts for Gianvito Rossi pumps or a pair of suede boots.

Her sandy blonde hair was swept up into what has become her go-to style – a low updo with a strand pulled out and curled to frame her face. Meanwhile, her makeup look featured a glossy fuchsia lip.

While Albert and Jacques twinned in white tops and navy blazers, Princess Gabriella captured the magic of Christmas with her adorable pink party dress and silver ballet flats. The family's chihuahua, Harley, also featured in the photo, which was taken by Vanessa von Zitzewitz.

Charlene's transformation

The look comes amid her year-long hair transformation, where her glossy blonde locks have grown longer over time.

HELLO! spoke to Arlene Prinsloo, author of Charlene: In Search of a Princess about the Princess of Monaco's evolving public appearance in the three years following her severe ear, nose and throat infection in 2021.

"I think we're going to see Charlene as we haven't seen her before," she explained. "I just think what we're going to see now is a very confident, beautiful woman. I like the way that her hair is growing out. To me, that's very significant because usually when she changes her hairstyle very dramatically, then she's got something up her sleeve."

A stylist's verdict on Princess Charlene's look

Here at HELLO!, the release of the Monagasque Christmas card is always a major fashion moment, and Princess Charlene's 2025 look saw her pull out all the sartorial stops.

"Princess Charlene’s ribbed knit gown is a beautiful study in quiet luxury, soft, sculpted and deeply elegant without ever competing with the family," Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with more than 20 years in the fashion industry, tells us.

"The long, fluid skirt and high neckline create a statuesque silhouette, while the muted heather-grey tone feels wintery, serene and perfectly suited to a fireside holiday portrait. The textured belt adds subtle definition and depth, giving the look a gentle regal structure without embellishment.

Princess Charlene's Christmas card for 2024

The 2025 Christmas card marks the second year in a row that Charlene has swapped the typical colours of the festive season, red and green, for something more understated.

In 2024, she posed with her family in a taupe jumper with chocolate brown trousers and boots to match. The two looks, though unusual for Christmas time, are indicative of her approach to dressing more widely. Charlene is a fan of quiet luxury, allowing refined neutral tones, expensive knitwear, and elegant silhouettes to do the talking.

© Eric Mathon The family were all smiles as they posed for their Christmas portrait

Here, the muted heather-toned grey feels wintery, serene and perfectly suited to a fireside holiday portrait, ensuring the focus remains on the family, while still allowing Princess Gabriella's cheerful pink party dress to capture the magic of the season.