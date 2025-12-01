Princess Charlene exudes 'winter opulence' in £2.7k coat

Princess Charlene of Monaco is getting in the Christmas spirit, and she's doing it in style as she made an appearance at the lighting ceremony at Place du Casino in Monte Carlo, helping launch the principality's festivities, on 29 November.

The former Olympic swimmer joined her husband, Prince Albert, and their twin children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, 10, at the event, where she stunned in a gorgeous designer coat.

© David NIVIERE/SIPA/Shutterstock The Monagasque princely family attended the lights on ceremony in Monte-Carlo Charlene, 47, swapped her usual block colour aesthetic for a printed moment as she donned a paisley wool coat by Etro. Etro is known for its history of using Italian paisley prints, a bold choice for a Monegasque royal, who often favours more pared-back tailoring.

© David NIVIERE/SIPA/Shutterstock Princess Charlene's look was anchored by a designer coat The gingerbread-hued outerwear, which retails for £2,691, featured a double-breasted button fastening, a lace-up detail on the waist to cinch her silhouette, and a collared neckline. The statement jacket was paired with a cream scarf and a complementary pair of chocolate brown leather boots, the 'Santiago' style from Gianvito Rossi, according to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Charlene's most iconic fashion moments

A stylist's verdict on Charlene's statement coat © David NIVIERE/SIPA/Shutterstock Princess Charlene was joined by her children The princess rounded off her look with a pair of brown leather gloves and wore her glossy blonde locks in an updo with a curl pulled out to frame her face. I know, having reported on Charlene's fashion for over two years at HELLO!, that her outfits, which hinge on a statement coat, are among her best winter looks.

Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, also agrees that this paisley number is one of her best. "Princess Charlene's Etro coat is a beautiful example of understated winter opulence. The rich, tobacco-brown wool gives the silhouette real depth and texture, elevating what could have been a simple tailored coat into something quietly luxurious," she tells us. © Shutterstock Charlene's Etro coat was styled with Gianvito Rossi boots "Its long, sculpted lines and double-breasted cut create a regal frame without feeling heavy, while the matching brown leather boots streamline the whole look from top to toe. It's a refined, softly dramatic outfit that feels perfectly pitched for Monaco's festive season."

Charlene's must-see cape © Frédéric Nebinger / Palais princier Princess Charlene attended a water safety awareness session The outing came after Charlene rocked a caped look to a water safety awareness session for young students in Monaco with her Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation. The royal launched the Princess Charlene Foundation in 2012, and the organisation emphasises raising greater awareness around water safety and swimming lessons for young people to prevent drowning. The foundation has a special place in her heart since Charlene lost her cousin Richard, who drowned when he was five years old.