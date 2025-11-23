Princess Charlene finesses secret change to £855 heels – and they are Louis Vuitton

Princess Charlene of Monaco has had a busy week, and it showed no sign of slowing down on 21 November as she joined her husband,Prince Albert, in welcoming the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, to Monaco on an official visit to strengthen ties between their two countries.

The royal, 47, was seen greeting the politician, 76, upon his arrival at the Prince's Palace, and later they viewed the photographic exhibition 'Sovereign Oceanographers', presented in the gardens, before unveiling a bust in tribute to King Carlos I of Portugal.

© Frédéric NEBINGER / Palais princier – Manu VITALI & Stéphane DANNA / Direction de la Communication Princess Charlene wore cream heels for the first half of the day Eagle-eyed fashion fans of Princess Charlene may have noticed that as she took on a day of different engagements with Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, she embraced a swift shoe change, so swift, in fact, that it almost went unnoticed.

Princess Charlene's sneaky shoe change © Frédéric NEBINGER / Palais princier – Manu VITALI & Stéphane DANNA / Direction de la Communication Charlene wore the cream heels inside the palace According to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, it was the '6AM 75' pumps by Louis Vuttion Charlene wore for the first half of the day, which included full military honours in the Palace's Cour d'Honneur and a review by Prince Albert and the president of a military detachment led by Colonel Tony Varo, Commander of the Public Force. The designer kicks, which retail for £855, featured an understated 2.9-inch kitten heel, as well as a pointed toe and a decorative strap with the LV monogram in silver. However, later in the day, Charlene headed outside to witness the unveiling of the King Carlos bust and she had changed her shoes.

© Frédéric NEBINGER / Palais princier – Manu VITALI & Stéphane DANNA / Direction de la Communication Princess Charlene swapped into black Louis Vuitton heels later Her second pair were the 'Heartbreaker' style by the same French designer, which were black and featured a gold 'V' on the toe. To accompany both sets of shoes, the mother of twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, 10, wore the 'Kalonice' midi dress by Emilia Wickstead.

Charlene is glamorous in green © Frédéric NEBINGER / Palais princier – Manu VITALI & Stéphane DANNA / Direction de la Communication Princess Charlene rocked green midi dress and hat It came in a gorgeous forest green hue and featured a collared wrap top and shin-skimming skirt. The long-sleeved number also featured boxy shoulders for added structure and mock pockets. The shoe change made sense as she complemented the black pair by adding a structured black coat and leather gloves to brave the chilly November day.

© Frédéric NEBINGER / Palais princier – Manu VITALI & Stéphane DANNA / Direction de la Communication Princess Charlene looked beautiful in forest green She also wore a gorgeous jewel green Philip Treacy hat atop her sleek blonde updo. For her jewellery, the royal added the 'Himalia' earrings with Tahitian pearls by Cartier.

Charlene's jam-packed week View post on Instagram The welcoming of the Portuguese president was just one of Charlene's outings this week, as she also headed out twice on 19 November to mark Monaco's National Day, an annual occasion held on this day to mark Prince Albert's formal investiture ceremony and ascension to the throne in 2005. The day celebrates the sovereign and the people of Monaco. The day started with a military parade attended by not only the princess and her husband, but their children, and Charlene stunned in white. Having followed her fashion all week on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I know that she channelled ice queen in a Giorgio Armani suit before changing her look to attend the Monaco National Day Gala 2025 at the Grimaldi Forum, an exhibition and trade centre in Monaco, in the evening.