Princess Charlene's lookalike daughter Gabriella is a Christmas ballerina in £1k Dior dress

Monaco is ready for the festivities December has in store, and the princely family has got things off to a flying start with their appearance at the inauguration of Christmas Lights on the Place du Casino in Monte-Carlo on 29 November.
The £890 number was worn under the matching coat, which retails for £1,150 and features a collar and buttons down the front. She also wore a little rollneck sweater and white woollen tights to brave the cold, rounding off the outfit with the 'Marcie Off White Leather Ballerina' flats by Chloé, according to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, which are worth £570.
Having reported on Princess Charlene's fashion for over two years at HELLO!, I can see that Princess Gabriella is starting to take cues from her mother in the sweet outfits she is dressed in and the designers chosen as Charlene has previously worn Dior herself, including to the 2016 Princess Grace Awards in Manhattan and to the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.
Perfect for Christmas
"Princess Gabriella's coat is so cute and absolutely perfect for Christmas," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor and mum-of-two, Laura Sutcliffe, says. "Children's fashion at Christmas is extra sparkly and extra ethereal, and this lovely Dior two-piece is just that.
"The winter white look and the smattering of gold and silver thread could be compared to Queen Elsa from Disney's Frozen, and it's not too grown up. It's nodding to the season, it's super formal and great for royal events, but it's still very childlike and pretty and super cute for any little girl."
She contrasted Princess Charlene's all-white look by wearing an adorable scarlet coat dress with Mary-Jane flats and a matching bow-adorned headband – clearly a budding fashionista who takes after her mother!