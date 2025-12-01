Princess Charlene's lookalike daughter Gabriella is a Christmas ballerina in £1k Dior dress

Monaco is ready for the festivities December has in store, and the princely family has got things off to a flying start with their appearance at the inauguration of Christmas Lights on the Place du Casino in Monte-Carlo on 29 November.

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, and their children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, made an appearance, with Gabriella looking so sweet in a luxury look. The 10-year-old was seen wearing the wool-alpaca blend dress in ivory with gold thread running through from the French high fashion house, Dior.

Princess Gabriella's designer look © David NIVIERE/SIPA/Shutterstock The Monagasque princely family attended the lights on ceremony in Monte-Carlo The £890 number was worn under the matching coat, which retails for £1,150 and features a collar and buttons down the front. She also wore a little rollneck sweater and white woollen tights to brave the cold, rounding off the outfit with the 'Marcie Off White Leather Ballerina' flats by Chloé, according to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, which are worth £570.

© David NIVIERE/SIPA/Shutterstock Princess Gabriella wore a full Dior outfit with Chloe shoes Having reported on Princess Charlene's fashion for over two years at HELLO!, I can see that Princess Gabriella is starting to take cues from her mother in the sweet outfits she is dressed in and the designers chosen as Charlene has previously worn Dior herself, including to the 2016 Princess Grace Awards in Manhattan and to the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Charlene's most iconic fashion moments

Perfect for Christmas © David NIVIERE/SIPA/Shutterstock Gabriella wore an all-white look by two French fashion houses "Princess Gabriella's coat is so cute and absolutely perfect for Christmas," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor and mum-of-two, Laura Sutcliffe, says. "Children's fashion at Christmas is extra sparkly and extra ethereal, and this lovely Dior two-piece is just that. "The winter white look and the smattering of gold and silver thread could be compared to Queen Elsa from Disney's Frozen, and it's not too grown up. It's nodding to the season, it's super formal and great for royal events, but it's still very childlike and pretty and super cute for any little girl."

Princess Gabriella's busy season © Michael Alesi Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella looking smart in regal outfits Though it isn't every day that Princess Gabriella steps out with her mother at royal engagements, she did make an appearance on a very special day in November. Along with both parents and her brother, Gabriella attended the Monaco National Day parade, which celebrates the ascension of her father, the Prince of Monaco, on 19 November every year.