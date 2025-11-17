Princess Charlene goes full action hero with blazing flare gun in unexpected cargos

Princess Charlene is one for refined day looks and classically elegant evening gowns. But on 15 November, the wife of Prince Albert left all of that at home as she stepped out for the 26th edition of the No Finish Line walk, which raises funds to support sick or disadvantaged children in Monaco. The former Olympic swimmer, 47, was seen wearing an unexpected pairing of black cargo-style trousers with elasticated ankle cuffs and utility pockets on the legs.

The royal, who was raised in South Africa, teamed the sporty bottoms with a pair of black trainers, a black top, and a red anorak featuring the logo of the Princess Charlene Foundation, the charity founded by the royal in 2012 to work towards a world "where children from all backgrounds can thrive in a safe environment and learn to live together". This event was patronised by Charlene and Albert and was organised by Children & Future, which supports Monégasque children in need.

© Frédéric Nebinger / Palais princier Princess Charlene rocked cargo trousers and trainers on the charity walk

The royal's 'streamlined' look © Frédéric Nebinger / Palais princier Princess Charlene kicked off the walk with gunfire Having reported on Charlene's style for over two years as HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, I know that she has previously proved her style credentials with a casual look like this. Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience, is also a fan. "Princess Charlene's look is simple, streamlined, and sharp," she tells us.

© Frédéric Nebinger / Palais princier Her outfit was streamlined and practical "The bright red windbreaker gives the outfit instant impact, its cinched waist adding subtle shape while keeping the silhouette functional. Paired with tapered joggers and black trainers, the overall effect is sleek and athletic without feeling overstyled."

Charlene's style switch © Getty Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the Red Cross Gifts Distribution It comes after Charlene stepped out on 14 November to distribute parcels with the Red Cross to people in Monaco. The present distribution is an annual event held at the charity's headquarters in Monte Carlo, which supports the principality's most vulnerable residents. Prince Albert is the patron of the Monaco Red Cross and has been the president for 40 years.

© Corbis via Getty Images Princess Charlene styled her ballet flats with a neutral outfit The princess wore a beautiful stone-coloured wool coat featuring a large collar and button fastening. She paired it with a turtleneck jumper in the same pared-back hue and also slipped on a pair of white straight-cut trousers. The shining star of the look was her shoes. Charlene chose Roger Vivier's 'Gommettine' ballerina flats, which retail for £645 and feature a resin buckle adorned with the brand's 'RV' monogram.