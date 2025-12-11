Princess Charlene's daughter Gabriella looks 'polished' in £400 age-appropriate faux fur coat

Princess Gabriella's look was fun and perfectly fashionable for her age for the event, which is a joyous annual occasion in Monaco. The Christmas Village is located in the Port of Monaco until 4 January 2026 and offers parades, concerts, family shows and creative workshops for the enjoyment of local residents and tourists alike. Beautifully lit fairground rides also make the village child-friendly.

© Michaël Alesi / Palais princier Gabriella was dressed in boots also by Chloe and jeans

Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, is a huge fan of Gabriella's coat for this special occasion. "Princess Gabriella's leopard-print faux fur jacket is a charming way to bring texture and personality into winter dressing," she tells HELLO!.

"The soft stone palette keeps the print elegant rather than loud, while the relaxed cut, tan trims and knee-length suede boots make the look feel cosy, polished and age-appropriate. It's a sweet balance of playful and practical, tapping into winter 2025's love of tactile neutrals, subtler animal prints and luxury-inspired children's outerwear." Keep scrolling for Angela's tips for recreating Gabriella's look with your little girl.