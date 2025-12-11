Princess Charlene's daughter Gabriella looks 'polished' in £400 age-appropriate faux fur coat

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene's daughter Gabriella shows off her wild side in £400 faux fur coat
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, and their two children, Gabriella and Jacques, attended the official opening of Monaco's Christmas Village – and dressed to impress

Princess Charlene of Monaco (C) and her children Princess Gabriella (front-L) and Prince Jacques of Monaco in coats at christmas market© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Monaco made a royal engagement a family affair on 5 December as they stepped out with their 11-year-old twin children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, for the official opening of Monaco's Christmas Village. 

Princess Charlene's daughter ditched the cute party dresses she often wears on royal engagements with her parents and instead looked adorable in something a bit more casual. The 11-year-old opted for a pair of jeans and added a touch of Christmas magic with her leopard print coat, the 'Kids Leopard Print Jacket in Stone' by French luxury fashion designer, Chloé, which retails for £400. 

Princess Gabriella's cute Christmas coat

monaco royal family in coats at christmas fair© Michaël Alesi / Palais princier
Princess Gabriella's coat was a cute Chloe number

The statement outerwear featured long sleeves and a leather detail on the neck to keep the coat buttoned up for extra warmth. The young royal also wore a pair of tan boots to coordinate with her fluffy fleece jacket, which were identified as the 'Kids Knee-Length Brown Suede Boots' by Chloé, according to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram.

Princess Gabriella's look was fun and perfectly fashionable for her age for the event, which is a joyous annual occasion in Monaco. The Christmas Village is located in the Port of Monaco until 4 January 2026 and offers parades, concerts, family shows and creative workshops for the enjoyment of local residents and tourists alike. Beautifully lit fairground rides also make the village child-friendly.

Gabriella accepting flowers from girl in monaco traditional dress© Michaël Alesi / Palais princier
Gabriella was dressed in boots also by Chloe and jeans

Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, is a huge fan of Gabriella's coat for this special occasion. "Princess Gabriella's leopard-print faux fur jacket is a charming way to bring texture and personality into winter dressing," she tells HELLO!.

"The soft stone palette keeps the print elegant rather than loud, while the relaxed cut, tan trims and knee-length suede boots make the look feel cosy, polished and age-appropriate. It's a sweet balance of playful and practical, tapping into winter 2025's love of tactile neutrals, subtler animal prints and luxury-inspired children's outerwear." Keep scrolling for Angela's tips for recreating Gabriella's look with your little girl.

How to style your kids in faux fur – according to an expert

Princess Gabriella wearing fur leopard print coat© Michaël Alesi / Palais princier
Princess Gabriella's coat featured an adorable leopard print design

Faux fur is a popular fabric for winter as it is warm and cosy thanks to the dense fibres which trap insulating air pockets, mimicking real fur in blocking cold and retaining body heat. It also has connotations of glitz and glamour due to its long association with Hollywood stars, so it makes for the perfect style of outerwear for party season – even for children!

Angela Kyte's top tips for dressing children in faux fur:

monaco royals at christmas fair in coats© Michaël Alesi / Palais princier
Faux fur is a warm fabric for a winter outing
  1. "Keep the silhouette relaxed and pair statement coats with simple basics like denim, knit leggings, or suede boots so the texture becomes the hero. 
  2. Opt for softer, neutral animal prints rather than stark patterns, which feel more timeless and wearable. 
  3. Make sure fabrics are comfortable, not too heavy, and avoid overly embellished details so the coat remains fun, practical and easy to style through winter festivities."

Practical tips for parents

The Monagasque princely family in coats with santa clause© David NIVIERE/SIPA/Shutterstock
Gabriella and Charlene both have lovely Christmas wardrobes

Princess Gabriella's faux fur coat is perfect for party season for a girl her age, but there are things to be aware of as a parent dressing a child in faux fur. In terms of practicality with a faux fur garment, you should remember to air-dry the item, as tumble drying can melt the synthetic fibres. For quality and safety, be sure to check the label for a high-density pile to ensure maximum warmth and for brands that use non-toxic dyes.

