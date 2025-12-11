Princess Charlene's daughter Gabriella looks 'polished' in £400 age-appropriate faux fur coat

Princess Charlene's daughter ditched the cute party dresses she often wears on royal engagements with her parents and instead looked adorable in something a bit more casual. The 11-year-old opted for a pair of jeans and added a touch of Christmas magic with her leopard print coat, the 'Kids Leopard Print Jacket in Stone' by French luxury fashion designer, Chloé, which retails for £400.
Princess Gabriella's cute Christmas coat
The statement outerwear featured long sleeves and a leather detail on the neck to keep the coat buttoned up for extra warmth. The young royal also wore a pair of tan boots to coordinate with her fluffy fleece jacket, which were identified as the 'Kids Knee-Length Brown Suede Boots' by Chloé, according to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram.
Princess Gabriella's look was fun and perfectly fashionable for her age for the event, which is a joyous annual occasion in Monaco. The Christmas Village is located in the Port of Monaco until 4 January 2026 and offers parades, concerts, family shows and creative workshops for the enjoyment of local residents and tourists alike. Beautifully lit fairground rides also make the village child-friendly.
Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, is a huge fan of Gabriella's coat for this special occasion. "Princess Gabriella's leopard-print faux fur jacket is a charming way to bring texture and personality into winter dressing," she tells HELLO!.
"The soft stone palette keeps the print elegant rather than loud, while the relaxed cut, tan trims and knee-length suede boots make the look feel cosy, polished and age-appropriate. It's a sweet balance of playful and practical, tapping into winter 2025's love of tactile neutrals, subtler animal prints and luxury-inspired children's outerwear." Keep scrolling for Angela's tips for recreating Gabriella's look with your little girl.
How to style your kids in faux fur – according to an expert
Faux fur is a popular fabric for winter as it is warm and cosy thanks to the dense fibres which trap insulating air pockets, mimicking real fur in blocking cold and retaining body heat. It also has connotations of glitz and glamour due to its long association with Hollywood stars, so it makes for the perfect style of outerwear for party season – even for children!
Angela Kyte's top tips for dressing children in faux fur:
"Keep the silhouette relaxed and pair statement coats with simple basics like denim, knit leggings, or suede boots so the texture becomes the hero.
Opt for softer, neutral animal prints rather than stark patterns, which feel more timeless and wearable.
Make sure fabrics are comfortable, not too heavy, and avoid overly embellished details so the coat remains fun, practical and easy to style through winter festivities."
You may also like
Practical tips for parents
Princess Gabriella's faux fur coat is perfect for party season for a girl her age, but there are things to be aware of as a parent dressing a child in faux fur. In terms of practicality with a faux fur garment, you should remember to air-dry the item, as tumble drying can melt the synthetic fibres. For quality and safety, be sure to check the label for a high-density pile to ensure maximum warmth and for brands that use non-toxic dyes.