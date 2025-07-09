Princess Charlene reappears in floaty gown with daughter Princess Gabriella

Princess Charlene and her daughter Princess Gabriella had onlookers double-taking on Wednesday as they headed out in near-identical outfits.

The Monagasque royals, including Prince Albert and Gabriella's twin brother, Prince Jacques, 10, arrived in Vic-sur-Cère, where Princess Gabriella inaugurated a town square named after her.

Charlene, 47, was seen wearing a tiered pleated dress with a bold pattern over the shoulders and around the hem. The floaty number, which also covered the tops of her arms, was paired with black pointed-toe flats.

Her blonde hair was styled up with a side fringe section pulled out at the front and styled in one large mermaid wave. Meanwhile, her daughter, who also received the symbolic key to the city from Mayor Annie Delrieu, wore a printed sundress with a pleated skirt.

Gabriella also wore sandals and shielded herself from the sun with a pair of cool shades.

Mini-me outings

Prior to the inauguration today, Princess Gabriella joined her mother at a public engagement alongside President Emmanuel Macron of France and his wife, Brigitte.

© Getty Images Charlene and her childern were pictured with Brigitte Macron

The royal twins were seen at a welcoming ceremony upon the Macrons' arrival for a two-day state visit at the Prince's Palace with Gabriella wearing a sweet white dress and Mary-Jane pumps.

© Michaël Alesi/Princely Palace, Monaco Charlene wore Dior look

Meanwhile, her mother looked characteristically chic in a mint green cropped jacket with short sleeves by Dior with the luxury label's white wide-leg pants. She also donned white stilettos.

© Getty Images Charlene and Gabriella had a sweet twinning moment in Brittany

Before this, Gabriella and Charlene twinned in brown textured coats at the unveiling of a plaque marking the site as part of the Federation of Historic Sites of Grimaldi of Monaco during their visit to les Côtes-d'Armor in Brittany.

Albert and Charlene's child-free outing

Soon after, the Monagasque royal couple enjoyed a child-free night as they headed to the Closing Ceremony during the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene looked beautiful in blue

The former Olympian wore a sky blue evening gown with a halterneck top and draped shoulders by Louis Vuitton. The figure-skimming dress stole the show so her simple strappy heels and diamond earrings were perfect accessories.

© Getty Images Prince Albert and Princess Charlene presented an award

The gown was reminiscent of the elegant white dress she wore to the gala dinner for the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in May, a photo from which was posted by the Palace's official Instagram account last week to mark the royal couple's 14th wedding anniversary.