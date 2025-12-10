Princess Charlene's daughter Gabriella is a Christmas angel in snowy white dress on 11th birthday

If the festive season wasn't enough reason to celebrate, the Monégasque royal household is in full party mode as 10 December marked the 11th birthday of Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. Honouring their special day, a new set of photographs was posted to the Monégasque official royal Instagram to wish the twins well, and Princess Gabriella looked like an adorable Christmas angel.

The daughter of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert was seen wearing a sweet white dress with a round neckline and an understated criss-cross design. The fabric featured a subtle sparkly layer, which added to the festive feel of her birthday girl look without making it feel gimmicky or overdone.

Princess Gabriella's birthday dress for 2025 revealed © Vanessa von Zitzewitz / Palais princier Princess Gabriella turned 11 on 10 December The princess also wore her mousy hair in loose curls and popped on a tiny pair of gold hoop earrings as she beamed alongside her brother, who sported a white jumper with a high neck to coordinate with his sister.

© Vanessa von Zitzewitz / Palais princier Princess Charlene's twin children turned 11 on 10 December White, though it can often feel like an impractical colour to dress a child in, is an adorable choice for a festive occasion, or if your little girl's birthday falls in December like Gabriella's. White instantly evokes a Christmas angel and the purity associated with childhood, and as fashion stylist and colour expert, Constance Richardson, told HELLO!, it "is a refined choice that always feels fresh."

Why Gabriella's party dress is perfect for the season According to fashion stylist Angela Kyte, Princess Gabriella's winter white outfit is a lovely example of how festive dressing for children can feel polished without losing its softness. "The textured knit and sleeveless design give the look a modern, almost couture-like finish, while her gentle waves and tiny gold hoops keep it youthful and relaxed," she tells HELLO!. © David NIVIERE/SIPA/Shutterstock Princess Gabriella also wore white to the Christmas lights turning on ceremony on 29 November "White on children can sometimes feel formal, but here it feels refined and innocent, perfect for a royal portrait and totally in line with the season’s love of creamy neutrals and tactile fabrics."

How to style children in white – a fashion stylist's tips for parents Angela shares her top three tips for parents looking to recreate Gabriella's look with their girls this season. Focus on fabrics and layering rather than embellishment. Textured knits, broderie, soft tulle and boucle instantly make winter whites feel cosy. Keep silhouettes simple.