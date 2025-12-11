Princess Kate's £3.5k crystal pregnancy dress is a secret weapon for party season

The Princess of Wales has worn many fabulous sequinned dresses since marrying Prince William in 2011, but her crystal-adorned gown from 2017 remains one of HELLO!'s favourites. Kate, now 43, made an appearance at the Royal Variety Performance alongside William, wearing a gorgeous blue Jenny Packham gown, which the Daily Mail reported at the time cost £3,500.

The royal, who was pregnant with her youngest child, Prince Louis, at the time, wore a dress featuring a sheer crystal-adorned layer of tulle fabric over an opaque blue slip, which caught the light beautifully. The ornate floral additions and diamantés gave the dress an ethereal quality, and the focus on embellishments was bang on trend in 2017 when pearls and 3D appliqué flowers were popular additions to even a casual jumper.

© Getty Kate dazzled at the 2017 Royal Variety Performance

The more-is-more approach of Kate's dress can, however, be taken into the party season 2025, as on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, we have noticed rhinestone-adorned pieces becoming popular on the high street and in royal style. Take the Princess' appearance at the 2025 'Together at Christmas' carol service on 5 December, for example, where she wore a Miu Miu tartan skirt decorated with silver rhinestones for a touch of festive sparkle at the event, which gives back to those who have gone out of their way to support the most vulnerable throughout the year.

Why is Kate's embellished crystal dress a sartorial success?

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales dazzled in this fairytale inspired gown

Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years of experience in the industry, breaks down why Kate's outfit can still offer inspiration eight years on. "Kate wears sequins in a way that feels refined rather than flashy," she tells HELLO!. "She favours sleek, simple silhouettes and neutral palettes, letting the sparkle speak for itself without heavy accessories or drama. The result is elevated, modern glamour that photographs beautifully and feels appropriate for formal events."

How to recreate Kate's look

Many of us will be looking for ways to elevate our party season wardrobe, and while Kate's Jenny Packham gown is pretty much the gold standard of crystal gowns, you don't have to invest in such a high-end piece to feel you're bringing a touch of pizazz to a Christmas party. Gabrielle shares her tips with HELLO! for styling crystals this December…

© Getty Images The gown was detailed with intricate sequins

Keep the lines clean and the rest of the look minimal, think soft makeup, a neat blow-dry and delicate jewellery. Tailoring, knits or muted outerwear help balance the shine, making sequins more wearable for dinners, theatre trips or festive gatherings. Crystal-embellished dresses are perfect for party season because they bring immediate impact with very little styling.

Remember: Crystal dresses catch light beautifully, elevate winter neutrals and feel festive without tipping into costume, making them a polished, comfortable option for holiday events.