Princess Kate's hidden £1.7k Miu Miu crystal skirt causes debate

The Princess of Wales was the ultimate hostess as she welcomed members of the public and fellow royals to Westminster Abbey on 5 December for her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service, an event which, for 2025, was dedicated to "you and the love you have shown" with a congregation made up of charity fundraisers, community volunteers, fellow cancer patients and those who have shown "love, joy and compassion to others in their time of need".

Rocking a gorgeous forest green coat dress by Catherine Walker, Kate, 43, hid a gorgeous skirt underneath – and it has divided royal fans. The skirt in question has been identified by Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram as the 'Crystal-Embellished Pleated Wool Tartan Midi Skirt' by Miu Miu, which retails for £1,690.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala The choice of Miu Miu, a label she has worn for festive looks since Christmas Day 2017 (notably her tartan coat), signals her continuous support for high-fashion pieces that blend prep-school chic with classic heritage.

© Getty Images Kate's more-is-more Christmas skirt As the name suggests, the skirt features a bold tartan print in quintessentially festive shades of red and green, but the piece de resistance was the addition of tiny crystals to add a touch of Christmas pizzazz. Plaid skirts are a traditional garment for a Christmas outing, as originally tartan was preferred in Scotland during winter due to the wool being a warm fabric in cold weather.

© Miu Miu Royal fans weigh in on Kate's designer skirt However, without the right styling, a skirt of this thickness and length can feel stuffy. Here, the sparkles undeniably add a touch of youthful glamour, but not every royal fan was on board. "Woah, how much for the skirt?! Should be diamonds at that price," wrote one bemused fan on social media, while another added: "Betcha I could find a similar skirt and bedazzle it for less." However, there were many who were totally sold on Kate's choice, and we'd certainly count ourselves in that camp here on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk. "Obsessed! The whole look is so good! I hope we see the skirt again," wrote one fashion follower online, while a second added: "I already loved the outfit. But the skirt is fabulous."

© Getty Images A stylist's opinion "The Princess of Wales delivered a beautifully polished festive look, pairing her deep green Catherine Walker coat with a crystal-embellished Miu Miu tartan skirt that gives the traditional check a subtle, modern sparkle," fashion stylist Constance Richardson says. "If you're inspired by the designer skirt, it could be surprisingly easy to recreate at home. Start with a simple tartan or pleated midi, which can be easy to find on the high street at this time of year, and add sew-on crystals or heat-fix gems along the pleats or waistband for that same light-catching finish. It's an effortless, budget-friendly way to achieve Kate’s elegant festive look without the designer price tag."

© Getty Images How to embellish clothing items on a budget As Prada's younger sister, Miu Miu is a luxury fashion brand known for its playful and rebellious spirit. If you want to recreate Kate's rebellious look, you can certainly do so on a budget. Kits featuring glue, a tool and the rhinestones can be purchased online for under £20. Here is our guide to adding rhinestones to your clothes at home for a festive party-ready look. Purchase a tartan skirt (it doesn't have to be designer) with the hemline that works best for you. Go midi like Kate's, or for something more daring, opt for a mini style that cuts off above the knee. Purchase rhinestones in the colour and size that suit your taste, and a rhinestone picker tool (this can be the specially designed tool with a sticky wax tip, or just use a pencil) Apply fabric glue to the skirt in tiny dots the size of your rhinestones. Ensure you apply the dots at random and not in lines for a more professional look. Pick up the rhinestones using your tool and lay them down over the glue spots. Allow the skirt to dry for at least 24 hours to ensure long-lasting wear, and wash the garment by hand thereafter. Top tip: Apply the fabric glue in small sections so it doesn't dry before you have applied the rhinestone.

© Getty Images Kate in festive tartan On this occasion, Kate styled her green coat and tartan skirt with black suede Ralph Lauren boots and added an extra touch of luxury with the 'Tsar Star Studs and Drop Earrings' by Robinson Pelham, which retail for £10,560.