Princess Kate recycles 'sleek' £700 coat – with new crystal accessory

The Princess of Wales looked supremely elegant on 13 December as she stepped out for an unannounced royal engagement for an important cause. Kate, 43, visited the Ever After Garden in London, which is run by the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

The garden, which is open between 13 November and 16 December, encourages people to donate and dedicate a rose to a loved one. During her visit, Kate dedicated her own rose and spoke to volunteers who keep the garden running. The message on her rose read: "In loving memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer."

Kate's quietly elegant look © Kensington Palace The royal was treated for cancer at the Royal Marsden Hospital For this outing, the princess chose a quietly refined outfit and looked as polished as always. Kate centred her look around the 'Double Breasted Longline Coat in Black Watch' by Holland Cooper, proving her love of British heritage-led brands. The £749 coat, which was identified by Royal British Fashion on Instagram, featured a subtle dark green and blue checked design, as well as symmetrical buttons running down the front and a shin-skimming hem.

© Getty Images Kate wore the coat for a visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital on 12 January 2023 She previously wore the coat during a visit to Merseyside in January 2023, to plant a tree in memory of the late Queen at Westminster Abbey in December 2022, and during a meeting with the Royal British Legion and the Scouts in November 2021.

© Kensington Palace The wife of Prince William styled her coat with black Gianvito Rossi boots, a black rollneck dress and debuted a new piece of jewellery. The royal chose the 'Double Daisy Drop Earrings' by Butler and Wilson, which feature delicate Austrian crystals arranged in a dainty floral shape and retail for a modest £28.

Why is Kate's statement coat a hit? © Getty Kate's coat features double-breasted buttons Statement coats are a great way to jazz up a plain winter outfit, whether you opt for one bright tone or a chic print like Kate. Coats of this nature also ensure that the wearer stays warm and stylish – you aren't relying on a dress to do the talking, so you can wrap up for the winter weather while still looking polished. Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with over two decades of experience in the fashion industry, tells HELLO! that the way Kate styles her Holland Cooper coat exemplifies this point perfectly. "Kate's statement printed coat works because she lets the bold pattern lead while keeping everything else sleek, dark and disciplined, allowing the tailoring and print to feel elegant rather than overpowering," she tells us.