Princess Kate recycles 'sleek' £700 coat – with new crystal accessory

The garden, which is open between 13 November and 16 December, encourages people to donate and dedicate a rose to a loved one. During her visit, Kate dedicated her own rose and spoke to volunteers who keep the garden running. The message on her rose read: "In loving memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer."
Kate's quietly elegant look
For this outing, the princess chose a quietly refined outfit and looked as polished as always. Kate centred her look around the 'Double Breasted Longline Coat in Black Watch' by Holland Cooper, proving her love of British heritage-led brands. The £749 coat, which was identified by Royal British Fashion on Instagram, featured a subtle dark green and blue checked design, as well as symmetrical buttons running down the front and a shin-skimming hem.
She previously wore the coat during a visit to Merseyside in January 2023, to plant a tree in memory of the late Queen at Westminster Abbey in December 2022, and during a meeting with the Royal British Legion and the Scouts in November 2021.
The wife of Prince William styled her coat with black Gianvito Rossi boots, a black rollneck dress and debuted a new piece of jewellery. The royal chose the 'Double Daisy Drop Earrings' by Butler and Wilson, which feature delicate Austrian crystals arranged in a dainty floral shape and retail for a modest £28.
Why is Kate's statement coat a hit?
Statement coats are a great way to jazz up a plain winter outfit, whether you opt for one bright tone or a chic print like Kate. Coats of this nature also ensure that the wearer stays warm and stylish – you aren't relying on a dress to do the talking, so you can wrap up for the winter weather while still looking polished.
Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with over two decades of experience in the fashion industry, tells HELLO! that the way Kate styles her Holland Cooper coat exemplifies this point perfectly. "Kate's statement printed coat works because she lets the bold pattern lead while keeping everything else sleek, dark and disciplined, allowing the tailoring and print to feel elegant rather than overpowering," she tells us.
A stylist's tips on styling statement coats like Kate
Oriona shares her top tips with us for rocking a statement coat like Kate – and it doesn't have to be purchased from a high-end designer.
Anchor the look with a monochrome base underneath; black, navy or charcoal works best to ground a strong print.
Choose simple, streamlined footwear (knee-high boots or classic courts) to balance the visual weight of the print.
Keep accessories minimal and refined, subtle jewellery and a structured bag prevent the look from feeling busy.