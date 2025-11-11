Solemn Princess Kate looks windswept in fringed dress and largest hat of 2025

The Princess of Wales looked suitably elegant on 11 November when she stepped out in Staffordshire to visit the National Memorial Arboretum to commemorate Armistice Day with a Service of Remembrance on the Armed Forces Memorial. Prince William's wife, 43, mastered the sombre dress code in an extremely dignified black coat dress. The shin-skimming garment by Catherine Walker featured military-style buttons running down the bodice with fringed detailing. It also featured boxy shoulders and a Peter Pan collar.

The elegant coatdress was paired with a saucer-style hat, which, I know from having covered her every fashion move this year at HELLO!, is definitely her largest headwear choice from 2025 to date. It was also black and featured a subtle bow. The daughter-in-law of King Charles also wore black block-heel boots with a pointed toe and gloves for the chilly November weather and pinned two poppies to her coat.

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Kate arrived to attend an Armistice Day service at The National Memorial Arboretum

A recycled look

Having reported on Kate's fashion for two years at HELLO!, I know that this isn't the first time she has worn this Catherine Walker look. In fact, in 2023, she donned it while joining the King and Queen at the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph.

© Getty Kate rewore this Catherine Walker coatdress

"The military-inspired coat is a thoughtful choice for an Armistice Day engagement. Its tailored structure, subtle frogging, and clean, elongated lines all nod to formal service dress, giving the outfit a quiet strength and a sense of purpose," Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with over 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, tells us.

"It's a way of visually aligning with the traditions and values of the armed forces without feeling overt. The wide-brim hat adds another layer of intention. Its sweeping shape brings drama, but the soft shadow it casts lends a reflective, almost contemplative quality that feels right for a Remembrance setting. Together, the coat and hat create a look that's elegant but grounded, conveying respect through silhouette and structure."

Kate elevates her look

Elevating her look to the next level on Tuesday were a gorgeous pair of ruby and diamond earrings, which she debuted on 8 May 2025 when she joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and the Duchess of Edinburgh in marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day (more on that beautiful outfit in a moment). Her glossy brunette tresses were styled in an intricate braided updo, and her makeup look featured a pink lip and warm brown eyes.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales saluted the Union Jack during the Armistice Day Service of Remembrance - and showed off her incredible hairdo

During the engagement to mark Armistice Day (honouring the anniversary of the end of World War I in 1918), the royal joined attendees in observing the two-minute silence at 11 am before laying a wreath in remembrance of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and all those who have served in the Armed Forces.

© Getty Images Princess Kate lays a wreath during the Armistice Day Service of Remembrance

After the service, the princess was set to meet a group of secondary school students from military families, whose parents are currently on deployment, before viewing Letters from the Frontline – Words, War and Victory, a special exhibition currently on display at the Arboretum. It was produced in partnership with BBC radio stations across the Midlands and shares the experiences of Armed Forces personnel and their families during 1945.

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Kate attends an Armistice Day service at The National Memorial Arboretum

Princess Kate's 2025 Remembrance looks

Having followed Kate's every outing connected to Remembrance commemorations over the last year on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I know that this isn't the first time she has nailed the dress code for a sombre event. See all her tasteful looks as she paid her respects to those who have represented the nation in conflict.

Remembrance Sunday © Getty Kate wore another Catherine Walker coat dress with a lace scarf On 9 November, Kate was seen during the 2025 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London. She wore the 'Evie' style coatdress by Catherine Walker with Lock & Co.'s 'Belvedere' percher hat and Princess Diana's Collingwood diamond and pearl drop earrings.

Remembrance Festival © Getty Images Princess Kate took Prince George to the event for the first time On 8 November, she was joined by her eldest son, Prince George, at The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance event at the Royal Albert Hall. She looked supremely elegant in Alessandra Rich's 'Embers' peplum dress with a white Peter Pan collar, which, according to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, was paired with Queen Elizabeth's Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings (which date back to 1947 when the late Queen received them as a wedding gift from the then-Hakim of Bahrain), and Mulberry's 'Bayswater' clutch bag.

VE Day service © Getty The Princess of Wales wore a white polka dot dress outside Westminster Abbey On 8 May, the royal joined members of the royal family at a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, which marked the end of World War II in Europe in 1945. She wore a polka dot midi dress by Alessandra Rich with a Juliette Botterill hat, Ralph Lauren's 'Celia' pumps and carried a Demellier bag.