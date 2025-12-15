Queen Mathilde's 'expressive' Christmas card dress is so on-trend for winter 2025

Queen Mathilde of Belgium is one of the prime examples of classical elegance when it comes to contemporary royal style. Though she wouldn't typically be framed as a 'fashion-forward' royal, like Queen Letizia of Spain or Queen Mary of Denmark, the 52-year-old's sense of style leans heavily into heritage and timeless designs.

As is tradition for many of the European royal families, the Belgian royal family have revealed their official Christmas card, which features a photograph of King Philippe and the Queen with their four children: Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eléonore.

The family posed together in the luscious palace gardens for the joyous photo. The official Belgian Royal Palace shared a video revealing the card, with the caption: "Greetings card have been sent out! What do you think of this year's photo?"

As a writer on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, modern royal style is my bread and butter, so it's no surprise that the first thing I noticed about the card was Queen Mathilde's magnificent dress.

Queen Mathilde's Christmas card outfit

The Queen of Belgium opted for a dress from Natan Couture, a much-loved Belgian brand that represents the pinnacle of artisanal luxury and was also behind her gorgeous wedding dress.

However, this time she went for the 'Geisha' print dress from the house which featured a white base and a floral print in hot pink and green that stood out against the base, making for a striking colour contrast conveying both softness and confidence.

The wonderful dress also featured a belted waist, which made for an incredibly classy fit-and-flare silhouette, only elevated further by the addition of pleats for an even more structured look.

Queen Mathilde's look broken down

Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with more than two decades of experience in the fashion industry, spoke to HELLO! about the Belgian royal's look, explaining to us what makes it work so brilliantly with an expert eye.

"Queen Mathilde’s dress uses soft, fluid pleating to create movement and elegance without appearing overly formal," she began "Pleats are timeless because they add structure while remaining forgiving and graceful on the body, which makes them especially suitable for family portraits because they’re polished and dignified, yet relaxed enough to feel natural and approachable."

© Geert Vanden Wijngaert Queen Mathilde's expressive dresses are bang on-trend this year

The fashion expert further added that each of the colours brings deeper meaning to the messaging of the ensemble: "The white base keeps the look fresh and ceremonial, while the deeper green grounds the dress and adds a sense of heritage and stability. The hot pink introduces warmth and optimism, lifting the palette with personality and joy."

When it comes to current trends, it seems that Queen Mathilde is also perfectly tapped in, according to Oriona. "The dress aligns neatly with 2025's focus on expressive prints, elegant volume and meaningful colour.

"We're seeing a return to romantic silhouettes with contemporary palettes, where tradition meets individuality, which is exactly what this look achieves, making it both fashion-forward and entirely appropriate for a royal family portrait," she concludes.