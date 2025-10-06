Most 'elite' tiaras from Luxembourg gala dinner – including Queen Maxima's 665-diamond headpiece

The Luxembourgish ducal family and royals from across Europe turned out in their droves on Friday as they attended a milestone occasion – the gala dinner celebrating Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg's ascension to the throne. The event was just one stage of the ascension celebrations that followed the official abdication of the Grand Duke's father, Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, on the very same day. Honoured guests arrived at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg City for the occasion, all wearing their finery – including an extra special touch.

Many of the women in attendance, including Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, her daughter Catharina-Amalia, and the new Grand Duke's wife Stephanie, wore stunning heirloom tiaras, elevating the glamour of the event to the next level. "A tiara is almost a 'badge of honour' showing that the event one is wearing it at is the most special and prolific in any social calendar," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, says.

"You don't wear a tiara to just any old bash – it shows a level of formality that is elite and is to be respected. They also go perfectly with dazzling ball gowns, too – a tiara has to be teamed with a dress that's full-length to complement its regality." On that note, keep scrolling to see the best photos of all the tiaras from the occasion…

1/ 5 © Getty Queen Maxima Queen Maxima of the Netherlands led the way when it came to the stylish royal guest arrivals from across Europe. The wife of King Willem-Alexander, 54, donned the gorgeous Dutch Sapphire Tiara, which towered above her sweeping side bun. The headpiece features 33 blue sapphires and 655 diamonds and dates back to the late 19th century, when King Willem III gifted it to his wife, Queen Emma. Queen Maxima has worn the tiara on a number of previous occasions, including the coronation of her husband in 2013, and during a Dutch state visit in 2015 when she paired it with a cobalt gown.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Princess of Wales' tiara moments

2/ 5 © Getty Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's eldest daughter, Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, was also in attendance. The 21-year-old sported the Queen Emma Diamond Tiara, which features three detachable diamond rosettes that can be switched out with other stones. But why not go full bling and embrace all the diamonds? This piece was commissioned by King William III for his wife in 1890.

3/ 5 © Getty Princess Elisabeth Princess Elisabeth of Belgium was another young royal in attendance. The Duchess of Brabant, who is the 23-year-old daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, wore the Diamond Festoon Tiara. This antique piece features a design popular in the 19th century, and was gifted to Elisabeth on her 18th birthday by her parents. It has never been confirmed by the Belgian royal family where the tiara came from, but some believe it was once owned by Evelyn Brodstone, the wife of the 1st Baron Vestey, in the 1920s.

4/ 5 © Getty Queen Mathilde Princess Elisabeth's mother donned the Nine Provinces Tiara. This piece was originally given to Princess Astrid of Sweden on her wedding day to King Leopold of Belgium in 1926. It can be customised as the meander-style bandeau with diamonds, spikes, and arches can all be removed to create interchangeable designs.

5/ 5 © Getty Grand Duchess Stephanie The man of the hour, the new Grand Duke of Luxembourg, was accompanied by his wife, Grand Duchess Stephanie. She wore the Belgian Scroll Tiara, which features 854 diamonds set in platinum and was originally a gift from the Société Générale bank to Princess Josephine Charlotte of Belgium in 1953, when she married Jean, Grand Duke of Luxembourg. The central diamond has endless appeal, as it not only brings the tiara to life but can be removed and worn as a brooch.

William's manifesto for monarchy © Apple TV+ Over on The HELLO! Royal Club, HELLO! Royal Editor Emily Nash's brilliant weekly newsletter asks just how far Prince William is planning to go with his ideas for the future of the monarchy, and why he decided to go public with them on a lighthearted travel show like The Reluctant Traveler? To read the post, simply click on the button below. READ EMILY'S POST HERE