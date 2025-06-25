Queen Mathilde's head-to-toe Dior summer outfit leaves fans confused

Queen Mathilde of Belgium's sleek, sophisticated style is one of the most underrated in European royal fashion – her wardrobe is extensive and elegant, filled with the most luxurious pieces from Europe's most high-end designers.

On the first day of her and King Philippe's state visit to Chile, the 52-year-old brought out the most magnificent head-to-toe ensemble from Dior, with some of the most iconic pieces in her wardrobe and also some breathtaking new ones.

Queen Mathilde wore her navy blue bespoke coat from the Spring/Summer 2017 couture collection, which features a double-breasted style and subtle flare towards the ends.

She paired this with a clutch, small beret-like hat and the shimmering D-Moi heeled pumps, all in a dark, classy navy hue.

Underneath the coat, however, the Belgian royal was wearing something brand new, which is always exciting to see from her.

Queen Mathilde's bespoke Dior midi dress featured a layered patterned keyhole neckline and an elegantly draping silhouette that fell just below her knees.

Royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram identified the pieces in the outfit, which caused some confusion among their followers.

One commenter wrote: "Seems very heavy…", to which another replied: "It's cold there."

Meanwhile, another similar interaction happened in the same comment section, with one follower pointing out: "It took me a second to remember that it's winter in Chile!"

While we're on the tail end of a heatwave in London and Queen Mathilde's homeland of Belgium is set to see scorching temperatures this week, it's the middle of winter in Chile, which will see temperatures of 3 to 12 degrees during the Belgian royals' state visit.

Queen Mathilde's recent Dior moment

The ever-so-stylish Belgian queen had another moment in a full Dior ensemble recently, when she was crowned the best-dressed European royal at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV.

© NurPhoto via Getty Images Queen Mathilde's all-white Dior ensemble was super chic

In an all-white look, she opted for a beautiful buttoned midi dress, which featured a pleated skirt and a chic belted waist.

To complete the outfit, the 52-year-old accessorised with a pair of white heeled pumps and a small handbag – both from Dior, and both in a white that matched the dress wonderfully. She also wore a white mantilla over her head, and rounded everything off with a pair of Gucci sunglasses.