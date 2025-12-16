Queen Mary looks 'quietly glamorous' in velvet suit – and killer heels

Queen Mary looked ready for the festive season as she stepped out on 15 December in a gorgeous new look. King Frederik's wife, 53, made an appearance at the Into Change Award at the Copenhagen Opera House, which describes itself as "a new European research prize honouring the collaborations that drive scientific breakthroughs and benefit society."

For the occasion, Queen Mary made a festive fashion breakthrough as she donned a sumptuous black velvet suit. The two-piece set featured a single-breasted blazer (which she wore unbuttoned) and a pair of leg-lengthening straight-cut trousers. The co-ord was teamed with another sumptuous fabric as she slipped on a satin camisole top with a V-shaped neckline.

© Getty Queen Mary of Denmark arrives at The Change Award & Into Innovation Award at Copenhagen Opera House on December 15, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Australian-born Danish royal also wore a pair of killer satin pumps with a pointed toe. They appeared to be Gianvito Rossi's 'Gianvito 105' style (a footwear favourite of Mary, the Princess of Wales, and Princess Charlene), which feature a four-inch heel and retail for £695. These shoes are the elite of the royal style world, as they create an elongated silhouette without detracting from the dress or suit.

© Getty Queen Mary donned her gorgeous 'Belle Epoque' earrings Completing the look, the queen donned a beautiful pair of diamond earrings. They appeared to be the 'Belle Epoque Diamond Ear Pendants', which she acquired after her 50th birthday in February 2022. According to the Royal Watcher, the earrings are set with numerous old-cut diamonds (which sparkle differently in candlelight), which were on auction at Bruun Rasmussen in March 2022. Mary debuted the earrings at Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's 18th birthday banquet at the Royal Palace of Oslo in June 2022.

Velvet suits – a winter style staple © Getty Queen Mary wore a velvet look to the Into Change Awards Velvet suits are perfect for a winter evening outing, as not only is the fabric associated with luxury and sophistication due to its longstanding link to royalty and celebrity, but its dense fibres also trap air, allowing it to create an insulating layer that keeps body heat in.

© Getty Queen Mary wore a purple Temperley suit to the event at Soelyst country house Mary is certainly a fan, as she also owns a velvet suit in purple. In 2024, she wore the Temperley number to attend a return event at Soelyst country house in Klampenborg, Denmark, hosted by Egypt's President during the Egyptian state visit.