Queen Mary looks 'quietly glamorous' in velvet suit – and killer heels

Queen Mary looked ready for the festive season as she stepped out on 15 December in a gorgeous new look. King Frederik's wife, 53, made an appearance at the Into Change Award at the Copenhagen Opera House, which describes itself as "a new European research prize honouring the collaborations that drive scientific breakthroughs and benefit society."
For the occasion, Queen Mary made a festive fashion breakthrough as she donned a sumptuous black velvet suit. The two-piece set featured a single-breasted blazer (which she wore unbuttoned) and a pair of leg-lengthening straight-cut trousers. The co-ord was teamed with another sumptuous fabric as she slipped on a satin camisole top with a V-shaped neckline.
The Australian-born Danish royal also wore a pair of killer satin pumps with a pointed toe. They appeared to be Gianvito Rossi's 'Gianvito 105' style (a footwear favourite of Mary, the Princess of Wales, and Princess Charlene), which feature a four-inch heel and retail for £695. These shoes are the elite of the royal style world, as they create an elongated silhouette without detracting from the dress or suit.
Completing the look, the queen donned a beautiful pair of diamond earrings. They appeared to be the 'Belle Epoque Diamond Ear Pendants', which she acquired after her 50th birthday in February 2022.
According to the Royal Watcher, the earrings are set with numerous old-cut diamonds (which sparkle differently in candlelight), which were on auction at Bruun Rasmussen in March 2022. Mary debuted the earrings at Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's 18th birthday banquet at the Royal Palace of Oslo in June 2022.
Velvet suits – a winter style staple
Velvet suits are perfect for a winter evening outing, as not only is the fabric associated with luxury and sophistication due to its longstanding link to royalty and celebrity, but its dense fibres also trap air, allowing it to create an insulating layer that keeps body heat in.
Mary is certainly a fan, as she also owns a velvet suit in purple. In 2024, she wore the Temperley number to attend a return event at Soelyst country house in Klampenborg, Denmark, hosted by Egypt's President during the Egyptian state visit.
You may also like
How to style velvet suits
Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with more than two decades of experience in the fashion industry, tells HELLO! that Queen Mary's suit styling works because she "uses the richness of the velvet fabric to elevate a classic tailoring silhouette into something distinctly evening-appropriate and quietly glamorous."
If you are keen to introduce a velvet suit into your wardrobe this festive season, keep scrolling for the tips Oriona has shared with us.
Keep the cut clean and tailored; velvet works best when the silhouette is sharp rather than oversized.
Balance texture with simplicity underneath, such as a silk cami or fine-knit top, to avoid visual heaviness.
Stick to tonal or dark shades for a streamlined effect that feels elegant rather than theatrical.