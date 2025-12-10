Queen Mary's 4 children display sibling rivalry in thoroughly modern moment for Danish royals - watch

King Frederik and Queen Mary's four children displayed some friendly sibling rivalry as they took on the challenge of making gingerbread houses at the Danish royal family's residence, Frederik VIII's Palace, one of the four palaces at Amalienborg in Copenhagen.

It was boys vs girls as Crown Prince Christian, 20, teamed up with his younger brother, Prince Vincent, 14, while Vincent's twin sister, Princess Josephine, 14, worked together with her older sister, Princess Isabella, 18.

The royal children were given the gingerbread pieces to assemble with thick royal icing, with Isabella and Josephine expertly attaching the roof to the house, as their brothers Christian and Vincent struggled to get theirs to stay together.

Set to the festive tune of Shakin' Stevens' Merry Christmas Everyone, the youngsters focused hard on the task at hand, as one of the royal family's Border Collies watched on in the kitchen. Vincent looked exasperated as the boys' gingerbread house collapsed after another attempt, while their sisters added a choux pastry snowman and colourful icing and sweets to their design. Watch above.

But as the royal children unveiled their gingerbread houses at the end of the challenge, Crown Prince Christian and Prince Vincent turned their hands to cheating as they produced a perfectly executed house from underneath the kitchen cabinet.

© Kongehuset Crown Prince Christian and Prince Vincent made several attempts at setting up their gingerbread house

A suspicious Isabella then asked: "Why is theirs ten times prettier?" before searching the cupboards for her brothers' gingerbread house. Finally, Crown Prince Christian admitted that he and Vincent had cheated and displayed a plate of flattened gingerbread pieces which they hadn't managed to get to stand upright.

© Kongehuset Princess Isabella and Princess Isabella icing and decorating their gingerbread house

The latest video comes after the Danish royal palace shared some fun footage of King Frederik, Queen Mary and their four children decorating their Christmas tree for the festive season, including quirky, personal baubles.

Royal siblings reunited

The Danish royal children have recently reunited for the Christmas holidays, as Crown Prince Christian is currently enrolled on his Lieutenant's training course at the Antvorskov Barracks in Slagelse, having previously trained with the Guard Hussar Regiment.

Princess Isabella is in her final year of secondary education at Øregård Gymnasium, just outside Copenhagen, while Prince Vincent is in eighth grade at Tranegårdsskolen in Hellerup, which he has attended since 2017.

© Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary with their children at Princess Isabella's 18th birthday concert

Princess Josephine enrolled at Spir Eferskole in September, which is a boarding school located 174 miles away from the royal family's main residence in Copenhagen. The efterskole is a form of boarding school unique to Denmark. Students aged 14 to 18 can choose to spend a year or two of their lower secondary school education before continuing on to upper secondary education.

Efterskoles usually offer specialised subjects, including music and the arts, and it's often seen as a Danish tradition that promotes independence, social equality, and personal growth before students enter upper secondary school.