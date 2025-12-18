Queen Mary kicks off Christmas without key family member - in fit-and-flare party dress

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark hosted a Christmas gathering of their staff at Christiansborg Castle on 17 December, and the queen couldn't have looked more festive. Mary, 53, was seen wearing a navy party dress as she and the Danish king welcomed 450 guests to the Knights Hall, where mulled wine and nibbles were served in front of a six-metre-high Christmas tree.

For the occasion, the Australian-born Danish royal donned a navy party dress featuring a belted waistline, short sleeves, and a fitted bodice. The dress also had a beautiful A-line silhouette thanks to the floaty shin-skimming skirt, but the true star of the show was the gorgeous collar. It was a spread collar which was covered in silver glitter for a touch of festive sparkle.

© Kongehuset Queen Mary's A-line dress wore a navy dress with a glitter collar to the staff Christmas gathering The royal teamed the look with black suede pumps and a boundary-pushing magenta manicure. While British royals often stick to nudes, this bold choice perhaps nods to the artistic flair of her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe, who never shies away from red nails.

The occasion was extra special as three of Mary and Frederik's four children were in attendance – Prince Christian, 20, Princess Isabella, 18, and Prince Vincent, 14, though Princess Josephine, 14, was noticeably absent. 2025 marks the couple's second Christmas as King and Queen following Queen Margrethe's abdication in early 2024.

Queen Mary in glitter © Getty Queen Mary's snowflake jumper is a laid-back way to dress for the festive season It isn't every day that Queen Mary dons glitter, as often royal ladies tend to go for something more refined, like subtle floral embroidery or crystal embellishments. The royal has also been known to nod to Christmas in her fashion in more understated ways, for example, in December 2024, when she attended the WeShelter Food Club event at NABO Centre Amager, a community hub in Copenhagen.

© Kongehuset Queen Mary's glitter collar elevated her look to the next level On this occasion, she looked Christmassy in an elegant way with a pair of wide-leg grey trousers paired with a snowflake-patterned black jumper by Max Mara. However, we love how festive glitter accents capture the magic of the season, with this style of clothing feeling celebratory and adding a touch of glamour to even the plainest of outfits.

How does Queen Mary's glitter outfit look so elegant? © Kongehuset Mary was seen spending a moment at the party with Prince Christian Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, tells us that Mary's use of glitter pays tribute to the season without veering towards looking gauche. "This look works beautifully because the deep navy dress keeps things timeless and elegant, allowing the glittering collar to act as a refined festive focal point rather than overwhelming the outfit," she explains.