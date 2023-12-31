Queen Margrethe of Denmark announces shock abdication, Crown Prince Frederick and Crown Princess Mary to rule

Queen Margrethe II surprised royal watchers on Sunday as she announced that she was abdicating the Danish throne, as part of her traditional New Year's address.

In a statement released on social media on New Year's Eve, the monarch posted a glowing photo of herself in regal purple, smiling beside the announcement.

It was also posted to the official royal family website, and read: "I have decided that now is the right time. The 14th January 2024 - 52 years after I followed my beloved father - I will step back as the Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son the Crown Prince Frederik.

It continued: "Tonight, I first and foremost would like to express my thanks. Thank you for the overwhelming warmth and support which I have received during all these years. Thank you to the changing governments with whom the collaboration always has been rewarding, and thank you to The Parliament, who have always vested their confidence in me.

© Getty Queen Margrethe with Crown Princess Mary in 2016

"Thank you to the many, many people who on special occasions and in everyday life have embraced me and my family with kind words and thoughts, turning the years into a string of pearls. The support and assistance which I have received throughout the years, have been crucial to the success of my task.

"It is my hope that the new King and Queen will be met with the same trust and devotion which have fallen to my lot. They deserve it! Denmark deserves it!I will conclude my new year’s address in my usual manner: GOD BLESS DENMARK, GOD BLESS YOU ALL."

The Queen will continued to be referred to as "Your Majesty." Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen released a statement with his reaction to the decision, which read: "On behalf of the entire population, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Her Majesty the Queen for her lifelong dedication and tireless efforts for the Kingdom.

"Although the duty and position of regent has been handed down for more than 1,000 years, it is still difficult to understand that the time has now come for a change of throne. Many of us have never known another regent. Queen Margrethe is the epitome of Denmark and throughout the years has put words and feelings into who we are as a people and as a nation.

© Getty The Queen with Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Christian on October 15, 2023

"In the new year, Crown Prince Frederik will be proclaimed King. Crown Princess Mary will become Queen. The kingdom will have a new regent and a new royal couple. We can look forward to all of this in the knowledge that they are ready for the responsibility and the task.

"But tonight and for the time to come, we will recognize the Queen's undeniable importance to Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland. We do so with equal parts gratitude and admiration..."

© Patrick van Katwijk Margrethe was on the throne for over 50 years

The queen became the longest-serving European monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II but her health has troubled her over the last few years.

In February, she underwent "extensive" back surgery which required a long recovery, during which time Crown Prince Frederik took over her royal duties. He will now become king with his wife, Crown Princess Mary, becoming the new queen of Denmark.

© Getty The Danish royals celebrating Queen Margrethe's 70th birthday in Copenhagen

The couple, who will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in May, recently reunited to celebrate the festive season with the royal family as they arrived for a church service on Christmas Eve, with their children Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins Josephine and Vincent.

All eyes had been on the couple since November, when Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova released a statement denying any romantic involvement with the Crown Prince after being photographed together in Madrid. Frederik and Mary, pictured smiling and holding hands as they arrived at Copenhagen’s Aarhus Cathedral, showed a united front as they put the controversy behind them.

© MIKKEL BERG PEDERSEN Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark arriving for High Mass at Aarhus Cathedral

Mary looked characteristically stylish in a burgundy floral dress with matching leather gloves and suede boots, and a grey belted wrap overcoat to finish the look.

© Getty Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik meeting King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

Also joining the couple were Queen Margrethe and Prince Joachim with his wife, Princess Marie. The pair jetted into Denmark from their current Washington DC home, where they moved earlier this year with their young children, Count Henrik,14, and Countess Athena, 11.

As the New Year approaches, Mary showcased her reflective side, writing in a post for Mary Fonden, the foundation she set up in 2007 to improve the lives of vulnerable women and children: "The transition to the new year is always an opportunity to pause and appreciate everything that has happened during the year".