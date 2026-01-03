Harriet Sperling nails winter race-day dress in pleated mini-skirt and it-girl bag

Harriet Sperling, the fiancée of Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips, looked so elegant when she attended the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham Racecourse on Thursday, 1 January.

The pair were joined by other members of Peter's family for the day out, including his children from his marriage to Autumn Kelly, Savannah and Isla, as well as the Tindalls, who are especially known for being fans of the races.

© Getty Images Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling attend the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham Racecourse

As she has very quickly skyrocketed into the royal limelight, the 45-year-old has proven herself to be just as fashionable as the other royal ladies, such as the Princess of Wales and her future sister-in-law Zara Tindall.

The NHS nurse's outfit, which was as stylish as ever, was identified by royal style blogger @royalfashionpolice on Instagram. She opted for a beige jacket with brown and navy vertical stripes, with a pleated mini skirt featuring similar but perpendicular stripes, both from Wiggy Kit, which has become one of her go-to brands since rising to the royal spotlight.

Founded by Wiggy Hindmarch, who is the sister-in-law of British designer Anya Hindmarch, the house prioritises wearability and versatility in pieces, which certainly comes through here. Though the jacket and skirt co-ordinate beautifully, they could equally stand alone as statement pieces against a more minimalist look, thanks to a unique pattern and silhouette.

To accessorise, Harriet brought out a cognac-hued crossbody bag with a light shearling lining from Anya Hindmarch, as well as a pair of chocolate brown suede boots from Penelope Chilvers, a brand favoured by the Princess of Wales.

Rounding it all off, she donned a midnight blue hat from Jane Taylor London, as well as a pair of diamond earrings from Kiki McDonough, a modern jeweller known for their vibrant designs.

Harriet and Peter's first family day out of 2026

The New Year's Day race marked the Phillips family's first day out of the year, with Peter and his sister taking their families out for the annual occasion. Peter shares his daughter Savannah, 15, and Isla, 13, with his ex-wife Autumn, while Harriet is a mother to teenage Georgina from a previous relationship.

Royal photographer James Whatling has spoken to HELLO!, telling us about seeing the couple out and about in the past: "You can't watch this couple for too long without noticing how close they are, they're so tactile and they're clearly so in love.